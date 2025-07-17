A Sheffield district that fell on ‘hard times’ following the decline of the steel industry has been earmarked for 3,000 homes and is set to become one of the city’s “coolest” areas.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council wants to build houses on six sites in Attercliffe over the next 15 years. It also wants to improve the transport network and create 1,500 jobs.

Attercliffe is set to be transformed under a new regeneration plan. | SCC

The authority has launched a consultation on the Attercliffe Regeneration Framework and is urging developers and residents to get involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said the district was a fantastic place filled with a mixture of historically important buildings and locations, modern developments, industry and good transport links.

An image of what the National Centre for Child Health Technology (NCCHT), which is being developed at the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park in Attercliffe, could look like. Image: Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust

He added: “It’s impossible to underestimate how important Attercliffe is to Sheffield and the surrounding area, the historical importance but also to those who call it home.

“However, it’s fair to say that the area has fallen onto hard times in recent years and it is now time Attercliffe is returned to a place of community, jobs and outstanding transport links to with the rest of Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

“This Framework will help to deliver that whilst at the same time, ensuring the iconic buildings and community feel of Attercliffe is retained for generations to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that people love the area, it is their home and has been for many years, this project doesn’t change that, in fact it builds on it, creating a neighbourhood people will be proud of.”

UTC Sheffield Olympic Park is in Attercliffe.

The city council is working with the government’s housing department, Homes England.

Mark Canning, head of area at Homes England for South and East Yorkshire said: “Attercliffe is now at the forefront of Sheffield’s ‘new wave’ of urban transformation, with the area being reimagined as a vibrant, eco-conscious community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Attercliffe’s revival blends Sheffield’s industrial roots with a bold, green future. As the city’s next hotspot, it mirrors Sheffield’s global, green and growing strategy by fostering innovation, sustainability and community.

“Like Kelham Island, Attercliffe is set to become one of Sheffield’s coolest, most forward-thinking neighbourhoods.

“As Sheffield grows in confidence, proud of its heritage but boldly embracing the future, Attercliffe mirrors this momentum – where innovation, nature and urban life unite in a place designed for growth and adventure.”