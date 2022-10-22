The unique venue has a giant ball pit similar to those seen in children’s play centres that adults can enjoy.

This comes hot on the heels of an ‘adult-themed’ mini golf venue called Golf Fang.

The venue in John Street, Highfield, combining art, humour and nostalgia with cleverly themed holes, which include a set that mimics a scene from the infamous Jeremy Kyle Show, a Godzilla hand crushing an American-style police car and an aeroplane fuselage.

Revellers can also party the night away at Roxy Ball Room in Wellington Street that includes beer pong, pool, ice-free curling, duckpin bowling and a shuffleboard.

Such ‘activity-themed’ bars show how the city’s hospitality industry is diversifying it’s offering in order to give people a range of experiences when planning a night out.

The venues are likely to appeal to the thousands of new students the city welcomes each Autumn.

Unique venues such as these are to be welcomed. Becoming a more interesting, quirky and diverse city can only be a good thing.