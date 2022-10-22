News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield’s best ‘activity bars’ including Billy Big Balls, Golf Fang and Roxy Ball Room

Sheffield’s thriving food and drink scene continues to boom with the opening of many ‘activity-themed’ bars that are giving a new take on nights out in the city.

By Lee Peace
44 minutes ago - 1 min read

The unique venue has a giant ball pit similar to those seen in children’s play centres that adults can enjoy.

This comes hot on the heels of an ‘adult-themed’ mini golf venue called Golf Fang.

The venue in John Street, Highfield, combining art, humour and nostalgia with cleverly themed holes, which include a set that mimics a scene from the infamous Jeremy Kyle Show, a Godzilla hand crushing an American-style police car and an aeroplane fuselage.

Revellers can also party the night away at Roxy Ball Room in Wellington Street that includes beer pong, pool, ice-free curling, duckpin bowling and a shuffleboard.

Such ‘activity-themed’ bars show how the city’s hospitality industry is diversifying it’s offering in order to give people a range of experiences when planning a night out.

The venues are likely to appeal to the thousands of new students the city welcomes each Autumn.

Unique venues such as these are to be welcomed. Becoming a more interesting, quirky and diverse city can only be a good thing.

