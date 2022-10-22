Sheffield’s best ‘activity bars’ including Billy Big Balls, Golf Fang and Roxy Ball Room
Sheffield’s thriving food and drink scene continues to boom with the opening of many ‘activity-themed’ bars that are giving a new take on nights out in the city.
The unique venue has a giant ball pit similar to those seen in children’s play centres that adults can enjoy.
This comes hot on the heels of an ‘adult-themed’ mini golf venue called Golf Fang.
The venue in John Street, Highfield, combining art, humour and nostalgia with cleverly themed holes, which include a set that mimics a scene from the infamous Jeremy Kyle Show, a Godzilla hand crushing an American-style police car and an aeroplane fuselage.
Revellers can also party the night away at Roxy Ball Room in Wellington Street that includes beer pong, pool, ice-free curling, duckpin bowling and a shuffleboard.
Such ‘activity-themed’ bars show how the city’s hospitality industry is diversifying it’s offering in order to give people a range of experiences when planning a night out.
The venues are likely to appeal to the thousands of new students the city welcomes each Autumn.
Unique venues such as these are to be welcomed. Becoming a more interesting, quirky and diverse city can only be a good thing.
