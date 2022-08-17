Roxy Ball Room is set to open in Wellington Street on Friday, August 19.

The 15, 500 sq ft venue will include beer pong, pool, ice-free curling, duckpin bowling and a shuffleboard.

This will be the latest addition to the Heart of the City scheme – a £470 million project to regenerate part of the city centre.

The modernised venue will feature a bold and contemporary look, with customised graffiti art, neon lighting and a stylish interior design. It will also create about 45 new jobs.

It will be based underneath Telephone House, which was also once a ballroom dancing hall and a nightclub known as Roxy Disco during the 1980s and 90s.

A tempting American-style food menu of pizzas and mini bites will complement Roxy’s extensive drinks list, which includes both classic and signature cocktails and 16 beers and craft ales. An eclectic rock and indie playlist will complete the vibe of the new Roxy.

We sent a photographer out to get some images to give you a sneak peak. Step inside.

Undefined: readMore

1. Inside the new venue Roxy Ballroom that opens in Sheffield on Friday Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2. Pool and Jarvis Cocker Fancy a game of pool under the watchful eye of the Pulp frontman. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3. Outside the new venue The site of the new venue. Photo: submit Photo Sales

4. Shuffleboard Roxy Ballroom that opens in Sheffield on Friday Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales