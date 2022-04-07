The venue opens to the public on the 9 April, with at least 12,000 sq ft of space.

Located on John Street, Highfield, the reworked building has a new lease of life, with many creative individuals coming together to create a fun nightlife activity for Sheffielders.

Inside the new Golf Fang.

Upon entering the venue, we were in awe of the various graffiti which covered the whole venue from top to bottom. The burst of colours and art from talented street artists were very characteristic and unlike anything we have seen before.

The hard work to make this place iconic is very visible to guests and it is amazing to experience Golf Fang’s vision coming to life.

Our favourite holes were hole 5 with the oversized claw-machine surrounded by stuffed animals and hole 7, which featured part of an aeroplane cabin.

Cocktails.

The most challenging ones for us were located towards the end with holes 16 and 18, as they provided elevated ramps and obstacles which, after trying different cocktails while completing the course, got significantly harder to navigate.

Golf Fang’s courses feature many pop culture references for adult audiences, among the funniest of which were holes 3 and 6, displaying a “red light district” and a club toilet including the infamous clogged loo as the hole.

All of the holes are amazingly designed, revealing great attention to detail and an appealing sense of humour.

After an hour-long adventure through the course, we enjoyed delicious cocktails and tried various bits of food items off their menu.

Gina and Miriam.

The Ghetto Punch was a beautiful mixture of spiced and white rum and various juices. It came topped with an alight passionfruit with a flickering blue flame – a definite crowd pleaser for sure.

Golfers Paradise is a classic mix of vodka, passionfruit Passoa and fruit juice. It was topped with a cocktail umbrella and a chewy golf ball which turned out to be gum, so make sure you try it after you have finished your drink.

Nuthin’ But A Ting, a delicious mix of gin and fruity flavours consisting of melon liquor, passionfruit and lemon topped with a sweet ting.

Lethal Drizzle with gin, raspberry liquor, blackberry, elderflower, apple, lemon, tonic, was a fruity favourite with many guests at the bar, as the bubblegum-like flavour won the crowd.

Golf Fang offers a varied menu.

Overall, our favourites were Ghetto Punch and Lethal Drizzle, which left us longing for more.

Amongst different dishes like cheeseburgers and fries, we also tried boneless chicken wings with sriracha and maple syrup, Flicks house nachos, corn ribs.

The latter two were our favourite dishes due to the plethora of flavours they offered with plenty of sauces and toppings.

Safe to say, we have already booked our next visit to Golf Fang, and will be raving about this to our friends and family for weeks to come.

Golf Fang.