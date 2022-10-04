Among various problems facing us all are high energy prices, the cost of living on the up – and many people are concerned about their bus services.
Despite this backdrop, there are still plenty of reasons to smile – and we have put together a list of what we hope will be great things that should give Sheffield something to look forward to.
Some are seeing world class entertainment heading for the city. Some are major development projects that we are hoping to see come to fruition.
Others involve our city’s brilliant sporting teams. Bring them on!
1. Things to look forward to
There are plenty reasons to smile – and we have put together a list of what we hope will be great things that should give Sheffield something to look forward to.
Photo: Submitted
2. Arctic Monkeys at Hillsborough Park
The Arctic Monkeys are playing two shows at Hillsborough Park, on June 9 and June 10 2023. The Sheffield gigs are expected to be sell-outs.
Photo: Chris Etchells
3. Coronation parties
Many loved The Queen, and miss her dearly. But next year is expected to bring the coronation of King Charles III. If previous occasions are anything to go by, that will bring street parties like those we had for the Queen's jubilees, like this one at Banner Cross Road.
Photo: Alan Janaszek/PhotoPro Images
4. Blades promotion challenge
Sheffield United have started the season strongly -- and although it's early days they have put themselves in a good position to challenge for promotion. Picture shows Sheffield United celebrating a goal. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Photo: Simon Bellis