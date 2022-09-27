News you can trust since 1887
21 hidden gems you’ll only know if you live in Sheffield, including Graves Park Animal Farm and Jameson's cafe

From unusual shopping centres and beautiful cafes, to stunning countryside and amazing culture, Sheffield, is home to amazing things.

By David Kessen
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 12:52 pm

The city has a wealth of hidden gems which are often only known about if you happen to be from our city.

We have picked a selection of our favourites to showcase in this picture galley – there are many more out there.

How many do you know?

1. Hidden gems

2. Record Collector

Record Collector, in Broomhill, is one of the last remaining independent record shops in Sheffield, and a favourite with collectors across the city. It has been trading for decades.

3. Graves Park Animal Farm

A popular attraction with families in Sheffield, Graves Park Animal Farm is home to farm animals including hens, pigs, sheep and goats, with the wide open spaces of the city's Graves Park also on the scene.

4. Jameson's Cafe and Tea Rooms

Old fashioned tea rooms on Abbeydale Road. Jameson’s was originally and antiques shop, and it is now well known for its home cooked cakes.

