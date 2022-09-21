But there are plenty of ways in which youngsters growing up in Sheffield in the 1970s and the 1980s had it better than the children who are growing up in the city today.

We have put together a list of 12 ways in which those who were growing up all those years ago had things that today’s youngsters are missing out on.

Some are long gone – others have been lost in more recent years. Which ones do you miss most? And do you have things that you would add to this list?

1. Redgates Redgates was the iconic Sheffield toy shop for decades before its closure in the 1980s. Even today, if you grew up in Sheffield in the 70s or 80s you'll probably remember exactly where in the shop you'd find your favourite toys. Photo: Nancy Fielder

2. Sheaf Valley diving pool The diving pool at Sheaf Valley baths was available for anyone to try, with the chance to jump off the top board, for Peter Kay-style 'top bombing'. The drop from the top board seemed to take forever. Ponds Forge, built near the Sheaf Valley site has a diving pool but not with the same public access. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Millhouses Park pool The outdoor pool at Millhouses Park was a big draw for families up until its closure in the 1980s. You would have to travel out of Sheffield for an outdoor pool nowadays. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Longley outdoor pool The pool was a big attraction in Longley Park when the sun shone in Sheffield. No outdoor public pools remain in the city. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers