Clubhouse at Meadowhall: First look inside Sheffield shopping centre's new late-night bar featuring 'cocktails, bowling and mini-golf'
Here is a first look inside a new late-night bar described as a ‘competitive socialising experience’ has opened at Sheffield's Meadowhall.
Clubhouse on Lower Park Lane offers bowling, mini-golf, virtual reality darts and arcade games, as well as cocktails, craft beers and street-food style sharing plates.
Images show bowling alleys, a crazy golf course, dart boards and pool tables, all lit by moody downlights. Bosses say the venue has created 40 jobs following a £1 million investment into the site.
The bar, in the former Ronnie O’Sullivan snooker shop, is the first licensed, late-night premises on Park Lane.
Jack Pendlebury, Director at Clubhouse, said: “We’re so excited to see our vision come to life and finally open the doors after all our hard work. We couldn’t have picked a better location than Meadowhall to launch our new venture, and we’re looking forward to welcoming lots of new faces to experience everything we have to offer. We are also looking to grow our team to help us deliver an unforgettable experience for all our customers and we’d encourage anyone with a passion for hospitality to get in touch.”