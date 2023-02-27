Jack Pendlebury, Director at Clubhouse, said: “We’re so excited to see our vision come to life and finally open the doors after all our hard work. We couldn’t have picked a better location than Meadowhall to launch our new venture, and we’re looking forward to welcoming lots of new faces to experience everything we have to offer. We are also looking to grow our team to help us deliver an unforgettable experience for all our customers and we’d encourage anyone with a passion for hospitality to get in touch.”