Frasers has asked for a lift on Park Lane to be taken out as it prepares for a multi-million pound move into the former Debenhams at Meadowhall.

The department store chain says it blocks the view down the mall, according to sources. The issue is being thrashed out as the retailer plans to take over the giant former Debenhams, with work expected to start in March.

Frasers and Meadowhall did not comment, but multiple sources confirmed the talks, which create an expensive headache for the shopping centre. The lift is the only way to move between floors at the end of Park Lane. If it were removed shoppers would have to trek back to the stairs at Flannels.

Alternatively, the lift could be moved to the corner next to the former Top Shop. Debenhams had escalators but they are only accessible when the unit is open. It is felt unlikely the issue will be a dealbreaker, Frasers will be a major boost for Meadowhall and Park Lane in particular.

The lift is in front of the former Debenhams on Park Lane.

The street has been hit by a string of closures and is known as the ‘quiet end’. Most recently, a Costa cafe on the ground floor closed. But there is a new operator - Clubhouse late night bar open this weekend on Saturday, February 25.

Frasers will be a boon to plans for a huge leisure extension at Meadowhall. It is set to be ‘attached’ to that end of the centre and it seems likely the store would need to be open for it to work.

The lift is the only way of moving between floors at the end of Park Lane at this time.

A Costa on the ground floor on Park Lane has closed.

There are escalators inside the former Debenhams unit.