In recent months, Meadowhall has introduced a range of new businesses for customers to enjoy.

Ranging from sweet treats to watchmakers, four new businesses in total have opened recently at the retail centre.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “Our recent openings are fantastic additions to the centre and massively compliment the strong mix of retailers we already have. We’re always looking for new and different experiences to bring to the region, and these new stores have certainly proven popular so far.”

New businesses that have opened at Meadowhall in recent months.

Curated Makers:

Curated Makers have returned to Meadowhall this summer following the success of a pop-up shop last year. The businesses brings handmade and hand-designed products from over 40 makers, creators and artists from Sheffield and the surrounding cities to the centre.

Breitling:

Under the iconic dome at Meadowhall, Swiss luxury watchmakers, Breitling, have opened up, marking another step in the brand’s journey to extend its neo-luxury boutique network across the UK. The new stores houses the brand’s full collection of watches limited editions and collaborations and is managed by the Watches of Switzerland Group, the UK’s largest luxury watch retailer.

Batch’d:

A popular artisan bakery, Batch’d offers an extensive range of sweet treats. Located outside Claire’s on the lower level of The Arcade, Batch’d has partnered with a selection of small-scale bakeries from across the UK, each specialising in individual products, to ensure it offers shoppers the best products of their kind, all while giving exposure to small businesses. This includes Doboy Donuts, Brown & Blond and 42nd East Bakehouse.

Bee Happy Nata Co:

This bakery is dedicated to traditional Portuguese Pastel de nata and bringing this to the UK. The second of its sites to launch across the country, Bee Happy Nata Co is home to seven different flavours of the popular Portuguese tarts, which are all made in Lisbon and then frozen to be baked freshly on site at the centre. Flavours available to try at the brand new Meadowhall store include a classic tart, along with flavoured twists on the original with blueberry, chocolate, raspberry, cherry, cinnamon and Biscoff options all on the menu.

