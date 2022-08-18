We have dug deep in the our photo archive to bring you the first days and opening days of 18 shops in Sheffield’s Meadowhall.
Who can you spot queuing to meet the celebrity of the moment or watching the ribbon being cut?
Which of these shops do you remember?
1. Waterstone's
The opening of Waterstone's Book shop, The Arcade, Meadowhall in 1998. Seen LtoR are, Jo Humpreys-Davies, James Faraday, Kirsty Farrelly, Julie Melvin Miss Sheffield who cut the tape to open the shop, and Alex Eyre.
Photo: Waistell
2. Bon Marche
Paul Lee, Chairman of Bon Marche Ltd, opening the flagship store at Meadowhall (Sheffield) in 1998 assisted by Carol White, Macmillan Cancer Relief Coporate Fundraiser for the North West Region.
Photo: Submitted
3. Going Places
Jack Duckworth opened new going places travel agency at Meadowhall in 1999
Photo: Submitted
4. Interchange bridge
Marks & Spencer Meadowhall rolled out the red carpet for customers at the Meadowhall Centre for the opening of the new link between the Interchange bridge at the front of the store in 1999. Left to right, Darren Pearce, Finance Manager at Meadowhall Centre, Peter Walker, South Yorkshire Passenger Executive and Stefan Andrejczuk, M & S Meadowhall Store Manager.
Photo: Mike Ford