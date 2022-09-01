Meadowhall jobs: Employers including Apple, M&S, KFC, Flannels and Next set to take on hundreds at Sheffield event
Over 30 big name employers plan to dish out hundreds of jobs at Meadowhall in the next few weeks.
Retailers including Flannels and Next and restaurants including Wagamama are taking part in a jobs fair at the shopping centre on Wednesday September 28.
Offering hundreds of full-time and part-time roles, representatives from a range of retailers at Meadowhall will be available on the day to provide further information and helpful advice for applicants.
The jobs fair will be hosted in the upper level of the Oasis Dining Quarter from 10am until 9pm.
Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “It’s great to be partnering with so many of our retailers to host this event for people in our community. We know it can be difficult applying for new jobs, so we want to support people as much as possible.
“Whatever new challenge you’re looking for – whether it’s a climb up the career ladder, or a complete role change – it will be a great opportunity to meet potential employers face-to-face, discuss roles and responsibilities in more detail and seek advice on the application process.”
The retailers due to be in attendance at the jobs fair will be: All Saints, Apple, Boost Juice Bar, Boots, Boux Avenue, Costa Coffee, Flannels, Flannels Beauty, Foot Asylum, Frankie & Benny’s, Hollister, Hotel Chocolat, Hugo Boss, KFC, Kiko, M&S, McDonalds, Nespresso, New Look, Next, Nomination, Primark, Size?, Tasty Plaice, The North Face, The Perfume Shop, The Shake Lab, TK Maxx, Urban Outfitters, Victoria Secret, Wagamama.