Meadowhall Christmas opening times: The 2021 festive opening hours for the Sheffield shopping centre
Christmas shopping season is well underway at Meadowall, with Sheffield residents able to get all their high street favourites under one roof.
With Christmas now just over a month away, the shopping centre has extended its opening hours to ensure customers can enjoy more time in store and tick off all the presents on their list.
There are also a range of activities taking place at Meadowhall over the festive season to keep the little ones entertained, including a Santa Express Train, visits from characters and a ‘snow flurry’ taking place outside the Oasis food court everyday.
All of this will be set against a backdrop of twinkly lights, as Meadowhall held its Christmas lights switch-on on November 4.
Throughout the festive season, Meadowhall visitors will be able to make contactless donations to the hospice’s Twinkle Twinkle appeal at the giant Giving Box, located on upper-level High Street, before hanging a handwritten dedication to a loved one on the centre’s Christmas tree.
Here is everything you need to know about Christmas shopping at Meadowhall this year, including opening times, deals and festive events.
What are the Christmas opening hours at Meadowhall for 2021?
The Sheffield shopping centre has now extended its hours for the festive season, and will be open 9am to 10pm on weekdays, 9am to 8pm on Saturdays and 11am to 5pm on Sundays.
However, individual stores and restaurants are able to set their own hours, so it is worth checking with retailers and eateries before travelling.
It has also revealed its opening times during the Christmas period.
Meadowhall will be open 8am – 4pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, open 10am – 4pm on Boxing Day, 9am – 10pm December 27 – 30, 9am – 4pm New Year’s Eve, 11am – 5pm New Year’s Day, 11am – 5pm January 2 and 10am – 6pm January 3 (Bank Holiday Monday).
Free parking is available as usual and shoppers are being encouraged to visit outside of peak times if they can, with quieter times usually after 6pm Monday to Friday.
What Christmas activities are taking place at Meadowhall this year?
There is plenty to do at Meadowhall over the Christmas period.
The Santa Express train will make a stop at the centre from November 26 and throughout December, where families can enjoy a ride and meet Santa and his elves for a Christmas experience complete with snow.
The train will depart from the Oasis Dining Quarter Courtyard every 20 minutes between 2pm and 8pm on weekdays and 11am to 8pm (last train at 7pm) on weekends and holidays.
Tickets are available to book online now and will be available for walk ups, with prices starting from £5.
Meadowhall’s Christmas calendar will also include a daily flurry of snow and visits from a range of festive characters throughout late November and December, including mischievous Elves, Frosty the Unicorn, Mrs Claus, the Clockwork Ballerina and many more.
A 'snow flurry' will also fall everyday between 4.30pm and 4.40pm outside in the Oasis Courtyard.
You will also find Santa’s sleigh at various points around the centre and choirs will be around at certain points to sing some festive classics.
What shops are there at Meadowhall in Sheffield?
Meadowhall is the largest indoor shopping centre around Sheffield, with more than 200 shops on offer and a range of both high street and independent stores.
The venue covers 1.4 million sq ft of floor space and also boasts 50 places to eat and drink, as well as an 11-screen cinema.
It has been open since 1990 and is easily accessed by tram, train and bus – as well as offering 12,000 parking spaces for anyone arriving by car.
Here are all the shops you will find inside:
