5 new shops just opened at Meadowhall in Sheffield that you should definitely check out

The new arrivals come as the centre continues in its bid to expand its offering for visitors.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re always looking to bring new brands and experiences to our visitors, and we’re incredibly proud that these brands have chosen us for their stores. The latest openings have been a real hit with shoppers, and we look forward to welcoming more brands to the centre in the coming months.”

Here is a roundup of the latest additions:

Meadowhall shopping centre

FLANNELS:

The brand opened its first regional flagship store at the shopping centre, with a world-class curation of over 200 brands across menswear, womenswear and junior. Shoppers will find a selection of established international designers such as Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga and Burberry as well as more contemporary labels.

The store is also home to the first FLANNELS Beauty Hall, featuring the first-ever Beauty Changing Rooms – interactive, digitally-connected private spaces designed to test, trial and play with beauty.

There is also a beauty bar where people can try products over coffee or fizz and a personal shopping and concierge service.

The new beauty destination features ranges from brands such as Gucci Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury and Morphe, as well as a retail exclusive of Patrick Ta.

The Barkery by Frenchie Frenchie:

The Barkery by Frenchie Frenchie is a ‘pawsome’ new dog bakery where visitors can pick up a selection of dog treats such as Woofnut doughnuts, Woofin muffins and Woofle waffles, as well as grooming products.

Forever New:

Another Meadowhall “first”, Australian womenswear brand Forever New has chosen the shopping centre as the destination for its first stand-alone store in the UK.

Known for its timeless and wearable collections dedicated to the celebration of modern femininity, each collection is designed in Melbourne, Australia, and created with a unique blend of seasonal trends and of-the-moment detailing.

Dermalogica:

Skincare brand Dermalogica has launched a new kiosk concept, helping customers find skin-confidence and their optimum skin health.

Offering the brands full range of skincare products, as well as a full treatment menu consisting of Face Mapping Skin Analysis, SkinSolver Treaments, ProSkin Power and ProSkin Peel, the focus of the new kiosk is to help visitors to Meadowhall learn more about each of the products that best suit their personalised skincare needs by consulting which an expert.

Curated Makers:

From a market stall to its debut shop, Curated Makers is the latest independent store to open on Park Lane at Meadowhall. With over 40 makers, creators and artists to discover at any one time, shoppers can find a selection of unique and beautiful products made in Sheffield as well as across the North.

Visitors can find a full list of stores at Meadowhall via the eat, drink and shop section of their website here: https://www.meadowhall.co.uk/eatdrinkshop