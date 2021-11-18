A brand new Santa Express Train will make its debut to the Sheffield’s popular shopping centre this festive season following the switch on of the Christmas lights earlier this month.

On November 5, the centre switched on its lights and announced a charity partnership with Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “Christmas was a difficult time for many last year, so we want to do what we can to help make this year extra special.

The Santa Express is coming to Meadowhall this Christmas

“We’re really excited to have Santa at the centre and hope that a trip on the Santa Express, along with the range of other activities and festive characters will help visitors get into the Christmas spirit.”

Here's everything you need to know about the Express Train and other ongoing activities that are set to excite shoppers.

When does Santa Express Train arrive at Meadowhall?

The 'magical' train will make a stop at the centre from November 26 and throughout December where families can enjoy a ride, meet Santa and his elves for a Christmas experience complete with snow.

Christmas celebrations have started at Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield

The train will depart from the Oasis Dining Quarter Courtyard every 20 minutes between 2pm and 8pm on weekdays and 11am to 8pm (last train at 7pm) on weekends and holidays.

Tickets are available to book online now and will be available for walk ups, with prices starting from £5.

What are other Christmas activities happening at Meadowhall?

Meadowhall shopping centre has switched on its lights and put up its decorations.

Meadowhall’s Christmas calendar will also include a daily flurry of snow and visits from a range of festive characters throughout late November and December, including mischievous Elves, Frosty the Unicorn, Mrs Claus, the Clockwork Ballerina among many more.The whimsical Clockwork Ballerina character can be found practising her pirouette and adding a sprinkling of magical fairy dust to your visit. Santa’s merry band of elves will also be performing some of the North Pole’s finest close-up magic tricks.Frosty the Christmas Unicorn at Meadowhall will also make an appearance as she meets all the little shoppers this Christmas.

Meadowhall also intends to ensure a 'white' Christmas this year with a 'snow flurry' falling every day between 4.30pm and 4.40pm outside in the Oasis Courtyard.

Visitors will also get to enjoy festive classics, with a selection of choirs from across the region performing in the run up to Christmas, and there will be plenty of opportunities for shoppers to pose for a festive selfie with the return of the Christmas baubles, Angel Wings, and new this year is Santa’s Sleigh – located at various points around the centre.

Meadowhall is also encouraging shoppers to take selfies by giving away three £300 Meadowhall gift cards. To participate, simply tag @lovemeadowhall and #MHChristmas in your festive photos on Instagram or Twitter.

What are Meadowhall's opening times this Christmas season?

Late night Christmas shopping also returns to Meadowhall in November and December, with stores open from 9am to 10pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 8pm on Saturday, and 11am to 5pm on Sunday.

Free parking is available as usual and shoppers are being encouraged to visit outside of peak times if they can, with quieter times usually after 6pm Monday to Friday.