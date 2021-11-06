Christmas officially arrives in Sheffield as Meadowhall shopping centre is decked out for festive period

The shopping centre turned on its Christmas lights on November 5 and also announced a charity partnership with Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.

Throughout the festive season, Meadowhall visitors will be able to make contactless donations to the hospice’s Twinkle Twinkle appeal at the giant Giving Box, located on upper-level High Street, before hanging a handwritten dedication to a loved one on the centre’s Christmas tree.

Jacob White from Rotherham, who has been helped by the team at Bluebell Wood, was invited to mark the start of the partnership by hanging the first star on the tree.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christmas celebrations have started at Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield

Samantha Wood, head of fundraising at Bluebell Wood, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be partnering with Meadowhall this year for an opportunity that will help us support local families through the toughest times they’ll ever face.

“The Christmas tree and lights are simply stunning, and we can’t wait to see some of the wonderful dedications hanging proudly over the next couple of months.

“Our Twinkle Twinkle appeal is the perfect way to remember a loved one or remind the special people in your lives that they’re never far from your thoughts. In what’s been a difficult year for charity fundraising, every donation to our Twinkle Twinkle appeal means we can be there for families like Jacob’s long into the future. We’d like to say a huge thank you to Meadowhall for supporting our appeal this year and to the inspirational Jacob for doing such an amazing job.”

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re proud to be partnering with Bluebell Wood and hope our visitors will also enjoy supporting local families through the Twinkle Twinkle appeal. It was wonderful to welcome Jacob and his family to the centre and to hear first-hand how the charity has helped them.

Meadowhall shopping centre has switched on its lights and put up its decorations.

“Christmas was a difficult time for many last year, so we want to do what we can to help make this year extra special, and we’ll be sharing details soon of the exciting activities planned to help visitors get into the festive spirit.”