Half term: Sheffield supermarket Morrisons launches a February Feed the Family for £10 offer in its cafes
Supermarket chain Morrisons, which has five main stores in Sheffield, has launched a Feed the Family offer for just £10 in its cafes.
It includes two adult mains, two kids’ mains and four drinks and means savvy parents can save up to £13 compared to the usual cost of the meals.
The deal is available now and will be running throughout February half term to help families stretch their budgets and dine out together.
The supermarket’s Sheffield cafes can be found at its stores in Meadowhead, Penistone Road, Hillsborough, Oxclose Park Road North, Halfway and Catcliffe, Rotherham. The company also has five smaller Daily convenience stores in the city.
Adults can choose from a range of cafe favourites including hand-battered fish and chips, lasagne, jacket potatoes and burgers as well as drinks such as soft drinks or coffee.
For the kids, the offer includes smaller portions of chicken nuggets or macaroni cheese along with drinks such as Tropicana or milk. Children will also receive a piece of fruit and a snack alongside their main meals.
Loved-up couples can also get a Valentine's biscuit and coffee deal for £2.50 in the cafés and the company’s new BREW coffee bars.
Ali Lyons, head of cafes at Morrisons, says: “This great offer comes at a time when our customers really need it. For the price of one main at a high-street restaurant, you can feed your whole family of four.”
Morrisons Feed the Family offer is available in all their 406 cafes nationwide until Sunday, February 27 and the offer will be automatically applied on paying.
For more information, visit: my.morrisons.com/blog/food/new-cafe-menu