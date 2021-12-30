Here we take a look at 9 such pubs in pictures, their histories and the explanations behind some of the names, at least. If you can shed any more light on them or suggest others, drop an email to [email protected]
1. Rodney revealed
The Admiral Rodney, Loxley Road, Loxley is named after Lord George Brydges Rodney, an 18th-century naval hero. According to the Sheffield The Outdoor City website, the pub was built during the 1950s, next to the site of another pub called The Rodney, which had been demolished
Photo: Andrew Roe
2. Case closed?
There are several theories about the name of Stancill Brewery tap The Closed Shop on Commonside in Walkley, Sheffield. They mainly revolve around the idea that the pub also doubled as a shop in the 19th century. However, the phrase 'closed shop' refers to a workplace where everyone is a trade union member
Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Frog in the throat...
The Frog and Parrot on Division Street, Sheffield once had a real parrot on the bar but it was more famous for brewing the strongest beer in the world. Roger and Out, which had a scarily high 16.9% ABV, made the Guinness Book of World Records. It was sold in thirds of a pint and you could get a certificate for trying it, which became a favourite rite of passage for 1980s students. Manager Dex Midgley is seen with a bottle of Roger and Out beer when it returned to the pub in 2002
Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff)
4. Bungalows and Bears.
Bungalows and Bears, seen here in 2016, is a cool, quirky pub on Division Street with an equally funky name to suit its image. It is housed in the old Central Fire Station, which was built in 1928
Photo: JPI