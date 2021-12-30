The Fat Cat Inn in Alma Street, Kelham Island, Sheffield got its name when inspirational pub and brewery industry leader Dave Wickett and Bruce Bentley bought the pub and reopened it in 1981. Dave, who died in October 2011, also set up Kelham Island Brewery next door. The building, which dates back to 1850, started life as The Alma. The pub's iconic interior is pictured in April 2016, with manager Duncan Shaw behind the bar
The Fat Cat Inn in Alma Street, Kelham Island, Sheffield got its name when inspirational pub and brewery industry leader Dave Wickett and Bruce Bentley bought the pub and reopened it in 1981. Dave, who died in October 2011, also set up Kelham Island Brewery next door. The building, which dates back to 1850, started life as The Alma. The pub's iconic interior is pictured in April 2016, with manager Duncan Shaw behind the bar

Sheffield pubs: 9 strange names and where they come from including the Wapentake, Scarsdale Hundred, Bungalows and Bears

Sheffield pubs have certainly had some strange and unusual names over the years.

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 10:27 am

Here we take a look at 9 such pubs in pictures, their histories and the explanations behind some of the names, at least. If you can shed any more light on them or suggest others, drop an email to [email protected]

1. Rodney revealed

The Admiral Rodney, Loxley Road, Loxley is named after Lord George Brydges Rodney, an 18th-century naval hero. According to the Sheffield The Outdoor City website, the pub was built during the 1950s, next to the site of another pub called The Rodney, which had been demolished

Photo: Andrew Roe

2. Case closed?

There are several theories about the name of Stancill Brewery tap The Closed Shop on Commonside in Walkley, Sheffield. They mainly revolve around the idea that the pub also doubled as a shop in the 19th century. However, the phrase 'closed shop' refers to a workplace where everyone is a trade union member

Photo: Steve Ellis

3. Frog in the throat...

The Frog and Parrot on Division Street, Sheffield once had a real parrot on the bar but it was more famous for brewing the strongest beer in the world. Roger and Out, which had a scarily high 16.9% ABV, made the Guinness Book of World Records. It was sold in thirds of a pint and you could get a certificate for trying it, which became a favourite rite of passage for 1980s students. Manager Dex Midgley is seen with a bottle of Roger and Out beer when it returned to the pub in 2002

Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff)

4. Bungalows and Bears.

Bungalows and Bears, seen here in 2016, is a cool, quirky pub on Division Street with an equally funky name to suit its image. It is housed in the old Central Fire Station, which was built in 1928

Photo: JPI

