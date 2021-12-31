Excitement at Sheffield Victoria Station as the first electric train arrives at the inauguration of the electric rail line on September 14, 1954
Pictures of 13 lost Sheffield railway stations that time forgot

Sheffield once had an amazing number of railway stations, serving many suburbs and the city’s industries alike, dating to its massive Victorian expansion.

By Julia Armstrong
Friday, 31st December 2021, 1:20 pm

It’s amazing to think that a little place like Killamarsh alone once had three railway stations! Here in pictures are 13 Sheffield rail stations that we have lost – some are gone forever, while clues to the existence of the others remain if you know where to look.

1. Victoria Station Sheffield

Victoria Station Sheffield in its heyday, when it was the city's main rail station, linking the city to Manchester and London. It closed in January 1970. Recently, there have been discussions linking it to both HS2 and a Supertram extension

Photo: Copied By Sheffield Newspapers

2. Heeley Station

Heeley Station and Heeley Bridge in London Road, Sheffield. It opened in 1870 and was part of the Midland Main Line. It losed in June 1968, at the same time as Millhouses station, further along the same line

Photo: Submitted

3. Tinsley Station

Tinsley Station, Sheffield on the Great Central Railway. It opened in March 1869 to serve the growing local population and steelworks. It closed in October 1951 and Supertram now runs on part of the line nearby

Photo: Submitted by Ted Evans, Tinsley, Sheffield

4. Brightside Station

Brightside Railway Station, Sheffield lay on the Midland Main Line. It opened in November 1838 and closed in 1995, when services transferred to Meadowhall station, built five years earlier

Photo: Peter Tuffrey

