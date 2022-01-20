Sheffield beer lovers think they know – members of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) in Sheffield have recently been voting for their favourites and the winners are due to be announced at their AGM in April. In the meantime, here’s a look back at some of the winners from past years.
The Kelham Island Tavern has chalked up an impressive number of of wins over the years and two other top pubs are owned by their community.
1. Cheers from CAMRA
CAMRA members in Sheffield are voting on their favourite pubs for their annual awards
Photo: jpi
2. Rest is best!
The Gardeners Rest, Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, won Pub of the Year for Sheffield North and overall winner for Pub of the Year for Sheffield and District CAMRA in 2019. Presenting the award to staff is Glyn Mansell, third left, chairman of Sheffield CAMRA
Photo: John Beardshaw
3. Trevor's triumph
Trevor Wraith of the Kelham Island Tavern again, right. with Mick Moss, Yorkshire regional director of CAMRA, when it was named Yorkshire Pub of the Year in 2015. Trevor has now retired but the pub continues its winning ways
Photo: Stuart Hastings
4. Eighties winner
Mike Hensman, left, chairman of Sheffield CAMRA, making the presentation of the Pub of the Year trophy to Ray and Chris Finlay of the Shakespeare, Gibraltar Street, Sheffield in July 1983
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers