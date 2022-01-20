Pictured are the co-owners of the Shakespeare pub, Gibraltar Street, Sheffield. Chris Bamford (right) and Robin Baker. Shakespeares was named Sheffield's Pub of the Year by CAMRA in 2012
Pictured are the co-owners of the Shakespeare pub, Gibraltar Street, Sheffield. Chris Bamford (right) and Robin Baker. Shakespeares was named Sheffield's Pub of the Year by CAMRA in 2012

Sheffield pubs: 9 alehouses in the city that have won top awards from CAMRA

What makes a good Sheffield pub – is it a great pint, a warm welcome, comfortable surroundings or friendly staff? Or maybe all those things.

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 11:47 am

Sheffield beer lovers think they know – members of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) in Sheffield have recently been voting for their favourites and the winners are due to be announced at their AGM in April. In the meantime, here’s a look back at some of the winners from past years.

The Kelham Island Tavern has chalked up an impressive number of of wins over the years and two other top pubs are owned by their community.

Read this: City sports bar used to be Pomona Victorian pleasure grounds

1. Cheers from CAMRA

CAMRA members in Sheffield are voting on their favourite pubs for their annual awards

Photo: jpi

Photo Sales

2. Rest is best!

The Gardeners Rest, Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, won Pub of the Year for Sheffield North and overall winner for Pub of the Year for Sheffield and District CAMRA in 2019. Presenting the award to staff is Glyn Mansell, third left, chairman of Sheffield CAMRA

Photo: John Beardshaw

Photo Sales

3. Trevor's triumph

Trevor Wraith of the Kelham Island Tavern again, right. with Mick Moss, Yorkshire regional director of CAMRA, when it was named Yorkshire Pub of the Year in 2015. Trevor has now retired but the pub continues its winning ways

Photo: Stuart Hastings

Photo Sales

4. Eighties winner

Mike Hensman, left, chairman of Sheffield CAMRA, making the presentation of the Pub of the Year trophy to Ray and Chris Finlay of the Shakespeare, Gibraltar Street, Sheffield in July 1983

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
SheffieldCAMRAAGM
Next Page
Page 1 of 2