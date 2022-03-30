Easter is just around the corner, and supermarkets have been busy stocking shelves with chocolate and sweet treats in preparation.

To help you mark the occasion, we've put together a list of supermarkets in Sheffield where you can buy an Easter egg for a loved one or yourself.

Here are some of the best supermarket deals on Easter eggs - but you’ll need to be quick.

These are some of the best supermarket deals on Easter eggs.

Lidl’s range of deluxe Easter eggs has returned to shelves nationwide - with something for everyone to enjoy without shelling out.

The decadent Deluxe Milk Chocolate Lattice Egg with pistachio nuts and raisins (£9.99) takes centre stage this Easter - boasting a unique soft milk chocolate lattice shell packed full of crunchy pistachio nuts and chewy raisins.

For those looking to bag a bargain, Lidl also has Deluxe Salted Caramel, Eton Mess, Dark Chocolate and Coffee and Dark Chocolate and Mint Easter eggs in stores for £3.99.

The supermarket giant is selling a range of chocolate eggs from all your favourite brands such as Thorntons, Cadburys and ASDA Extra Special. Asda is also selling Cadbury Creme Egg minis, milk chocolate bunnies and Mini Eggs.

You can take advantage of their special offers, including four large Easter eggs for £10, two giant Easter eggs for £7 and eggs for £1.

Shoppers with a Clubcard can pick up some great easter deals at Tesco.

The Kit Kat Chunky Biscoff Milk Chocolate Egg (274.5G) with three Kit Kat Chunky Lotus Biscoff bars, costing £5 without a Clubcard, can be purchased for £3.50. Clubcard holders can also get any three selected easter treats for £1.20.

Morrisons shoppers will find six top Easter eggs from Cadburys and Nestle on offer, including Creme Egg, Mini Eggs, Dairy Milk Buttons, Smarties, Rolo and Aero.

The supermarket has also launched its premium Easter egg range - The Best Chocolate Collection, with prices on their chocolate eggs starting at as low as £4.

A standout egg from the Best Chocolate Collection is the 'Leo the Lion Cub egg', priced at £5. The adorable toffee flavoured chocolate egg with dark chocolate decorations is sure to be a hit.

Customers can also get their hands on two Lindt Bunnies, which have an individual price of £3 each, for just £5.

The supermarket has a range of offers on Easter eggs from Cadbury’s, Nestle and Lindt, with prices online ranging from £1 to £10. Customers can save £2 if they purchase the Lindt Milk Chocolate Egg with Lindor Milk Mini Eggs (215g), which was previously £8 but has seen the price slashed to £6.