Is Lidl planning to open a second supermarket in Sheffield city centre?

Last year, the discount supermarket chain announced it was hungry for sites in Sheffield and produced a big list of ‘areas of interest’ which included St Mary’s Gate.

Since then, Theatre Deli, which was based in the former Mothercare in the little shopping centre on Eyre Street, was served notice and closed on January 10.

Theatre bosses said the site had been sold by NewRiver in the autumn and the new owners served notice in November, reportedly saying the space will ultimately become a supermarket.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Theatre Deli shopping centre has been sold and the new owner has reportedly said it will be a supermarket. The theatre left in January.

The Star has contacted Lidl and NewRiver.

Meanwhile, Lidl is set to replace Sports Direct on 50 High Street.

The discount retailer is set to close in July and and the supermarket will take over two floors in the building, which was once House of Fraser.

Malin Bridge Lidl opened in June last year. Picture: Chris Etchells

The news will be welcomed for keeping a large building in use. It also solves the mystery of whether Sports Direct would maintain two shops in Sheffield city centre.

The company is refurbishing the former TJ Hughes department store on The Moor.

BUSINESS NEWS: Skip firm organises aid convoy to Poland

Last year, the owners of 50 High Street, Tellon Capital, said Sports Direct had two more years of its lease to run and they expected the agreement to be honoured.

Sports Direct on High Street in Sheffield which is to replaced by a Lidl

Now the seven-floor building is up for sale for £9.75m.

Marketing information by Sanderson Weatherall states Sports Direct will be out by July 29 and Lidl has signed a 25-year lease.

In February last year, NewRiver bought a 28-acre plot that included The Moor, Wickes and the Eyre Street shopping centre. It said then it ‘comprised 15 assets capable of being sold separately’.

Last summer, Lidl urged landowners to come forward with plots. Their focus was on ‘town centre, edge of centre, retail park and metropolitan locations’ which are prominent, easily accessible and have a ‘strong pedestrian or traffic flow’.

Areas of interest included Beauchief, Broomhill, Burngreave, Chapeltown, city centre, Crystal Peaks, Ecclesall, Ecclesfield, Fir Vale, Fulwood, Gleadless, Handsworth, Hillsborough, Holbrook/Mosborough, Meadowhall, Norton and St Mary’s Gate. The firm opened a store in Malin Bridge, Sheffield, last June.

Nationally, it has more than 860 shops and wants 1,000 by the end of 2023.

BUSINESS NEWS: Historic hunting lodge has one last shot at survival