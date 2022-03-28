Easter films: Top 6 movies to watch this Easter and spring

2. 4. Wallace and Gromit: Curse of the Were-rabbit (2005)

When a huge vegetable-ravaging rabbit destroys the plots right before the Giant Vegetable Competition, Lady Tottington asks Wallace and his dog, Gromit, to track the beast and rescue the village. Another perfect film to stream with the family. You are able to watch Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit by renting or purchasing on Vudu, Google Play and Amazon Instant Video.

Photo: Wallace and Gromit: Curse of the Were-rabbit