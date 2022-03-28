Easter films: Top 6 movies to watch this Easter and spring

Easter is one of the biggest celebrations for Christians worldwide, commemorating Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection.
But it is also a holiday that has many meanings as a symbol of rebirth, new life and renewal.
Unlike Christmas, there are not so many easy-to-find films to add to your list, but these six movies are perfect for a holiday viewing to watch solo or with your families over Easter break.
1. 5. Son of God (2014)
Son of God features Jesus whom after leaving his hometown, accumulates a huge amount of followers through his teachings and miracles. Fearing his sudden growth, his enemies plot to annihilate him in this religious drama-packed film. You are able to stream Son of God by renting or purchasing on Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, and Vudu.
Photo: Son of God
2. 4. Wallace and Gromit: Curse of the Were-rabbit (2005)
When a huge vegetable-ravaging rabbit destroys the plots right before the Giant Vegetable Competition, Lady Tottington asks Wallace and his dog, Gromit, to track the beast and rescue the village. Another perfect film to stream with the family. You are able to watch Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit by renting or purchasing on Vudu, Google Play and Amazon Instant Video.
Photo: Wallace and Gromit: Curse of the Were-rabbit
3. 3. Mary Magdalene (2018)
Mary Magdalene, a Jewish woman, becomes a true disciple of Jesus and remains with him despite being in conflict with Saint Peter. She goes on to witness the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus. You can stream this religious drama film on Amazon Instant Video, Netflix, iTunes and Google Play.
Photo: Mary Magdalene
4. 2. Easter Parade (1948)
Easter Parade is a well-loved 1948 musical romance starring Judy Garland and Fred Astaire. In this lavish musical, a Broadway star and a dancing partner go solo, and the star declares that he can make a hit performer out of the next dancer he sees. This turns out to be the inexperienced Hannah, who bristles as the star tries to make her into his old partner. But as he soon realizes that he is falling in love with her. You can watch Easter Parade on Amazon Prime, Chili, Youtube and Google play.
Photo: Hajra Akbar