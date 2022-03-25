With this in mind, why not take a family trip to Meadowhall? The shopping centre has put together this handy guide of what you can look forward to.

Enjoy an egg-cellent day out together

Head to Funstation, for the Hologate VR Experience or Rock Up for some competitive fun. Or kick back and relax in front of the big screen with an Easter cinema trip to Vue to enjoy new releases including Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Finish your Easter day out at one of Meadowhall’s restaurants, with options for everyone including Fridays, wagamama, and Harvester.

Easter fun at home for the little ones

With a two-week school break, you’ll be looking for plenty of things to do with the children. And there’s lots of Easter fun to be had at home with the right supplies.

Head to Poundland and pick up everything you’ll need for an Easter scavenger hunt – from eggs to baskets.

Why not have an Easter arts and crafts day with paints, crayons, colouring pencils and more from The Works. Or for some outdoor fun get them exploring nature with some gardening gloves and seeds from Wilko to plant some flowers or vegetables.

Find your Easter treats

For many of us, it simply wouldn’t be Easter without chocolate! From Cadbury chocolate Easter eggs to other classics like Creme Eggs and Mini Eggs, you’ll find all of your favourites at Wilko and Poundland

Hotel Chocolat and M&S also have lots of Easter treats ideas and luxury chocolate Easter eggs to choose from, including milk, white or dark eggs and even chocolate Easter hampers.

You’ll also find lots of Easter goodies to satisfy any sweet tooth at M&S, Poundland and Wilko, like the M&S Easter Party Percy Pigs.

Many stores, including Hotel Chocolat and M&S, now offer vegan options so no one has to miss out!

Other egg-stra special gifts

If you’ve not got a sweet tooth or you’re simply looking for alternative Easter gifts, you’ll find lots of unique gift ideas at Flying Tiger, Jasmine Tree Gifts, Next and Menkind.

Whatever the occasion, it’s always nice to receive a handwritten card from a loved one so pick up an Easter card at Card Factory, Clintons or Paperchase to send to family and friends.

Or brighten up their day with a bunch of spring tulips or daffodils. You’ll find a range of Easter bouquets at M&S.

For Easter beauty gifts head to Flannels, Boots, Rituals and Superdrug, where you’ll find plenty of inspiration. Delight your loved ones with the Rituals Easter Egg gift set or visit Lush to shop their collection of Easter gift sets and themed bath bombs.

For the little ones, visit The Entertainer, Hamleys and Argos to browse the latest Easter toys. A Lego Easter set, Hatchimals colleggtibles or an Easter Build-A-Bear are always popular choices. Or head to WHSmith and Waterstones to shop the bestselling Easter books – with Peter Rabbit always a popular choice!

Get your home ready for spring

It’s a great time of year for a refresh of your home and, especially if you’re hosting a family dinner this Easter, a spot of spring cleaning is likely on your to-do list. Visit Wilko and Poundland for sprays and sponges galore.

For seasonal decor, Baytree Interiors, Jane Plum, Next, Fat Face and Argos offer a range of Easter homeware – from seasonal art and crockery, to special Easter ornaments like Easter wreathes and Easter tree ornaments..

Or switch up your colour palette to bring in a subtle hint of spring. Shop pretty pastel cushions, bedding and accessories at French Connection, Next, and Primark and browse the range of spring scents including freshly cut grass and cherry blossom candles at The White Company, Yankee Candle and Coleycoco in The Lanes.

Spring wardrobe essentials

Whatever your style, M&S, River Island and Ted Baker have a range of Easter outfits to suit all occasions.

And with the days starting to get longer and warmer, now is the perfect time to start transitioning your wardrobe for spring. Swap heavy winter coats for a lighter jacket, and switch jumpers for t-shirts and shirts. You can browse the latest styles for the season at Zara, Hobbs, New Look and H&M.