The discount day has become one of the most popular in the calendar in recent years, as shoppers scramble to get the best possible deals on tech, clothes and beauty products.

As the years have gone on, the sales have been extended, now lasting for weeks at a time rather than just the one day.

With the day fast approaching and many of the discounts now announced, it is the perfect time to begin planning your Christmas shopping in Sheffield.

Most big-name retailers have released the details of what they will be offering – and there is something for everyone on your Christmas list.

Both high street stores in Sheffield and online retailers will be taking part in the sales, so whether you prefer to head into town to do your shopping or to purchase your items from the comfort of your home, you’ll have the freedom to choose.

When is Black Friday 2021?

There’s not long to wait, as Black Friday is set to fall next Friday – November 26.

Traditionally it falls on the day after Thanksgiving, as it first originated in America.

However, some deals are already creeping through, as the event tends to last longer each year and start even earlier – with some offers already launched.

To make the most out of the event, many shops open to customers as early as 6am and deals start to be made available online from midnight onwards.

Every year the sales tend to attract large queues and lots of eager customers who hope to bag the deals first.

What Black Friday deals are there in Sheffield city centre?

Sheffield city centre is full of a wide range of shops, from large high street retailers to smaller, independent brands.

The Moor is a popular shopping destination in the city, with some major stores also on Fargate.

A number of the shops have now revealed their Black Friday deals and the offers they will be holding. You can check for your favourite high street brands on the Black Friday Expert UK website.

Here is what you need to know.

Atkinsons, The Moor

Atkinsons have four days of Black Friday Discounts, Friday November 26 – Monday 29, with 10 per cent off* the lowest marked price of thousands of items throughout the store.

(*exemptions apply ask for full details)

The Entertainer, The Moor

The following deals will be live at The Entertainer from Monday, November 22:

Happyland Happy Farm Playset – Set of 16 Happyland Farm Animals to inspire imaginative playWas £29.99 - Now £23.99 – BF: £14.99 – 50 per cent off.

Fisher Price: Thomas and Friends – Was £42.99 – BF: £24.99 – save £18.The Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends Nia and the Elephant Set, which features a motorized Nia train engine with two cargo cars and two elephant figures, your little engineer can take their new animal pals on a sight-seeing adventure.

Dreamworks Trolls Work Tour – Was £32.99 – Now £16.49 – BF: £11.99 – save £21.Put on a show with this exciting Pod Stage from the DreamWorks Trolls World Tour range.

Bop It! Star Wars Chewie Game - Was £20.00 – Now £10.00 – BF: £6.66 – 66 per cent off.Take the fun to a galaxy far, far away with this Bop It! Star Wars Chewie Game.

Rubik’s Colour Block Cube – Was £17.00 – BF: £8.50 – 50 per cent off.In its solved state, the Colour Block resembles the classic 3x3 Rubik's Cube however, that's where the comparisons end the Colour Block's unique mechanism and different sized blocks result in the Cube changing shape with every move you make, a strategic puzzle toy built to cause utter confusion!

Barbie Space Discovery – Barbie Doll and Science Classroom Set - Was £27.00 – BF: £15.00 – save £12.Kids can set up class using the 2 desks and the blackboard with storage at the bottom, flip the board to reveal a different science lesson!Disney Frozen 2 Magic Ice Walker - Was £29.99 – BF: £9.99 - 66 per cent off.This light-up action role-play toy, which is official merchandise from the Frozen 2 movie, is a foot projector that comes with an elastic belt so it fits over any shoe size.

Marvel Avengers Infinity War – Black Widow - Was £24.00 – Now £12.00 – BF: £10.00 – save £14.Black Widow is always ready for action! Use your super-spy skills to infiltrate your enemy's hideout and blast them with your mighty weapons and amazing martial arts. With loads of super cool accessories included and iconic sound effects too, you'll love playing with your Black Widow action figure.

Boots, Fargate

Boots says it is holding its ‘biggest ever’ Black Friday this year, with some deals already live.

Save up to 60 per cent on electrical beauty, up to 20 per cent on selected fragrance, up to 20 per cent on premium beauty and haircare, ‘better than half price’ on selected No7 products, £10 worth of points for every £60 spent on selected electrical beauty and Fitbit, and ‘better than half price’ on selected Oral B Genius X electric toothbrushes.

Marks and Spencer, Fargate

M&S is offering up to 40 per cent off selected homeware, up to 50 per cent off lighting, 20 per cent off throws and cushions, 20 per cent off selected Y.A.S, up to 20 per cent off Early Learning Centre and two for £15 on selected kids’ nightwear.

New Look, The Moor

New Look has not yet revealed all of its Black Friday offers, but it is currently holding its ‘10 days of treats’ initiatives, with new deals revealed each day. Right now the store is offering 25 per cent off gifts and nightwear.

You can sign up to be the first to hear about its Black Friday offers by going to the New Look website.

Superdrug

Superdrug is another Sheffield high street store offering Black Friday deals.

These include up to 60 per cent off electric toothbrushes, up to 25 per cent off La Roche Posay skincare products, up to 66 per cent off beauty electricals, up to 50 per cent off health and fragrance and up to 66 per cent off gifting, with three for two on selected products.

