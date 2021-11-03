Black Friday originated in America and is a day when top retailers slash their prices, offering huge discounts on popular items, just in time for people ticking off their festive wish lists.

It has become one of the most popular shopping days in the UK calendar and as the years have gone on, the sales have been extended, now lasting for weeks at a time rather than just the one day.

The discounts apply to a wide range of items, from top-of-the-range tech to toys and cosmetics, meaning there is something for everyone on your Christmas list.

When is Black Friday 2021? These are the deals you can find in Sheffield this year and when they will launch. Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images.

Both high street stores in Sheffield and online retailers will be taking part in the sales, so whether you prefer to head into town to do your shopping or to purchase your items from the comfort of your home, you’ll have the freedom to choose.

Here’s everything you need to know about Black Friday 2021, including when it’s taking place this year and what sort of deals you can expect from retailers like Currys, Amazon and Argos.

What is Black Friday?

Here are some of the Black Friday 2021 deals you can expect in Sheffield from retailers like Amazon, Argos, Currys and Boots. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images.

Black Friday is one of the most hectic days in the shopping calendar and sees stores launch huge sales ahead of the festive season, giving shoppers the chance to bag some cheap deals on an array of items ahead of the big day.

Black Friday originally began in the US, but has since become an annual event here in the UK and several other countries.

To make the most out of the event, many shops open to customers as early as 6am and deals start to be made available online from midnight onwards.

Every year the sales tend to attract large queues and lots of eager customers who hope to bag the deals first.

Over the years there have been a number of occasions where Black Friday videos have gone viral, after showing customers trampling on each other to get to the front and fighting over items like plasma screen TVs.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Good news – you don’t have long to wait for some great pre-Christmas deals, as Black Friday is scheduled to fall on November 26 this year.

But, much like Christmas, preparations start well in advance and deals seem to crop up even earlier than expected with each passing year.

Some retailers like to grab shoppers’ attention early in the month with some striking deals in advance of Black Friday, while others keep their big discounts back until the day.

With so much shopping done online last year, due to various Covid restrictions, there is the promise this year could see one of the biggest - if not the biggest - Black Fridays in the UK.

It has even been suggested that some Black Friday deals may start as early as this weekend.

What Black Friday 2021 deals can I expect in Sheffield?

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns and restrictions, last year saw many people do their Black Friday shopping online.

It led to deals being advertised from the end of October 2020 - a month before the event took place.

Amazon led the way with a range of offers including savings on Echo Show and Oral-B electric toothbrushes amid a variety of other discounts from the online retailer.

This year, Amazon is expected to announce deals on items such as TVs, mobile phones, laptops, tablets, game consoles, appliances, hair and beauty products and more.

Currys is another go-to for savvy Black Friday shoppers, with a fair few offers released before the event, this is one to keep an eye on if you’re in need of new tech for Christmas 2021.

There are a number of Currys stores in Sheffield, including Meadowhall and Heeley retail park.

Argos is another retailer which has become renowned for its Black Friday sales, with discounts on video games, consoles, smart watches and more to check off a few items on any Xmas list.

You can find Argos at various Sheffield locations, including Angel Street in the city centre, Crystal Peaks and Kilner Way retail park.

Boots are already offering some pre-Black Friday deals with offers on Oral B toothbrushes, BaByliss hair dryers and a range of No7 products ahead of the big sales event later this month.

Find Boots on Fargate or inside Meadowhall.