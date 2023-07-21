This is the picturesque Sheffield district which shaped the careers of music legends from Phil Oakey to Joe Cocker

Sheffield’s rich musical legacy is no secret, with this weekend’s upcoming Tramlines Festival just another signal of the city’s impressive culture.

As bands and artists from all over the globe are set to descend on Hillsborough Park from today, one local estate agency has been looking at some musical legends much closer to home.

From cult favourites Pulp and Human League to global stars Arctic Monkeys and Def Leppard, South Yorkshire is home to some of the most influential artists in the industry - but did you know there’s one area in particular that could be hailed Sheffield’s home of music?

Redbrik Estate Agents has revealed the district which played an integral part in the upbringing of household names known across the world - as well as how much it costs to live there.

Mark Ross, managing director at Redbrik, said: “Sheffield is renowned for its incredible contribution to the music industry, with some of the most talented acts in the world coming from the Steel City.

“We know there are lots of fantastic schools and facilities across the city, but there’s one postcode in particular that stands out for musical talent… S10! This area was home to a number of world-famous artists and many more attended schools in the district.”

S10 has nurtured some of Sheffield’s best talent, with Phil Oakey from Human League attending King Edward VII School in Broomhall, alongside bandmate Martyn Ware, who moved to the area in his younger years. Jon McClure, of Reverend and the Makers fame, is another former S10 pupil, after attending Notre Dame school on Fulwood Road.

Crookes, another S10 postcode, shaped the upbringing of blues-rock singer Joe Cocker, and Rick Savage of Def Leppard, who found his musical inspiration growing up in the area and attending Tapton High School.

Local band, Little Man Tate, also have roots in Crookes, beginning their musical career with their first gig at St Timothy’s Church Hall.

But how much will it cost to lay your roots in the same area as these musical legends?

Roads in S10 are lined with rows of charming Victorian and Edwardian terraced homes boasting bay windows and colourful front gardens, selling for an average of £419,000.

While S10 could be dubbed the most musically talented area, it’s not the only part of Sheffield responsible for raising some of the industry’s most prominent figures.

The S35 and S36 postcodes are not far behind, with Stocksbridge High School at the epicentre of this area’s musical revolution.

Global superstars Arctic Monkeys grew up in High Green before heading to the school, alongside Bring Me the Horizon frontman Oli Sykes.

Other artists hailing from these postcodes include Jon McClure, who grew up in Grenoside and Milburn’s Joe Carnall, who comes from Ecclesfield.

You can make S35 your home for an average price of £192,200, or if S36 takes your fancy, homes here come in at £206,000 on average, Redbrik says.

If none of these areas appeal to you, you’ll still never be far from a Sheffield legend, with huge bands like Pulp originally coming from the S12 district and Standing at the Sky’s Edge creator, Richard Hawley, deriving from around S4, to name just a few. There are also plenty of famous recording studios, bars and venues dotted all over the city.