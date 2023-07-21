Here’s everything you need to know about road closures, tram times and bus services in Sheffield this weekend for the Tramlines Festival.

Tends of thousands of people will descend on Hillsborough Park and Sheffield city centre this weekend for the return of Tramlines 2023 - and, as always, travel will be affected for the next few days.

Services across the city will be working hard over the weekend to ensure fans have a brilliant time. Here’s all the information for festival goers and residents over the Tramlines weekend.

Tramlines 2022, Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

Road Closures: Sheffield City Centre

Saturday, July 22 to Sunday, July 23

Devonshire St between Fitzwilliam St and Trafalgar St/Westfield Terrace will be closed all weekend.

Access to resident parking will be maintained but access points will be in and out from/to West St.

Saturday

7am to 10pm (approx)

Devonshire Street, Division Street and Cambridge Street (from Pinstone St/ Moorhead junction) will be closed to traffic. This also includes closures of Rockingham St, Carver St, all crossover points.

Car Park access

Eldon St car park accessible from West St. Exit back out onto West St.

Fitzwilliam St car park accessible from Fitzwilliam St (from Charter Row).

Rockingham St car park accessible from Wellington St and Charter Row (access back out to Charter Row).

Carver Lane car park accessible from West St (access back onto West St, left turn only). No access to Carver St beyond car park entrance.

Access to private car parks, most side street parking spaces, and drop offs to properties on streets leading onto Devonshire Street and Division St will be maintained. There will be no crossovers or access to Devonshire St and Division St from these side roads during the closure times. The only exception is for Trafalgar St residents who will be given access from Westfield Terrace (due to the construction site preventing access from Wellington St).

Friends meet and party at Tramlines 2021 after the COVID lockdowns of the past 15 months

Road Closures: Hillsborough

Friday and Saturday

Middlewood Road will be closed between 21:45 and 23:00.

Penistone Road will be closed between 21:45 and 22:45 on Friday and Saturday.

Sunday

Middlewood Road will be closed between 20:45 and 22:00.

Penistone Road will be closed between 20:45 and 21:45.

Road closures could impact access and egress from properties and residents should expect delays at these times. There may be some localised road closures to help people leave the area safely. This may mean that some local bus services could be diverted. Where possible, all affected bus stops will have diversion notices posted on them advising of the nearest available bus stop.

Parking near Hillsborough Park

Hillsborough Park area residents are advised to plan ahead, as the festival could attract up to 40,000 people each day. A Temporary Traffic Regulation Order (TTRO) will be in place to deter attendees from parking on residential streets, lower volumes of traffic and improve public and attendee safety in the area. Residents within the TTRO zone have been contacted by Tramlines about how to obtain a Resident Street Access hangar to use during the event.

Access will be maintained for residents, business owners, their employees and customers on these roads.

Buses, trams and trains

The Travel South Yorkshire website brings together information from all of the bus, tram and train operators.

Buses and trams are expected to be busier than normal over the weekend, and journeys may take longer than usual. People attending Tramlines or wishing to travel in the area should plan ahead using Travel South Yorkshire’s online journey planner tool and prepare for longer journey times.

Operators also advise customers to purchase tickets in advance, allow extra time and check for any disruptions before they travel for the latest travel information at their website.

There is also a dedicated page for Tramlines disruptions on the Travel South Yorkshire website.

The festival finishes at 22:30 on Friday and Saturday, and 21:30 on Sunday. Trams, buses and taxis will be available to take people home.

Keeping the streets clean during Tramlines

Last year, Streets Ahead collected approximately six tonnes of litter over the course of the weekend and this year the team will be out again keeping the streets clean.

To help keep the streets clean:

Additional teams in the city centre from 4am – 7pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Additional 20 wheelie bins and large 240 litre and 1,100 litre bins for the city centre.

Increased bin collections and litter picking on the streets surrounding Hillsborough Park, including shop fronts, bus, and tram stops.

Wet Weather Preparations

Some wet weather is expected over the weekend. Make sure you’re prepared for rain and shine! You can find out more about how to prepare for a day festival and what to bring with you on the Festival Safe website.

For more information about Tramlines, head to the Tramlines website.