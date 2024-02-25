This house has been done out to a standard that wouldn’t shame a Hollywood A-lister and it only costs £350,000.

The three-bed detached house on Charlton Drive, Chapeltown, has had an ultra-modern, ultra-stylish fit-out throughout.

Estate agents Blundells says it is a “tastefully extended family home which offers fantastic space inside and out and has been finished to a high standard.”

It also comes with a garage and no chain. And it is close to Greengate Lane Academy, Lound Infant School and less than a mile from Chapeltown.

And it is a short walk to Charlton Brook described as an eight-acre ‘green lung’ in the north Sheffield area.

Blundells says: “The property sits on a large private corner plot, with a drive and garage to the rear and is ideally located for schools, transport links, local amenities, and parks.”

1 . Kitchen/diner It looks not unlike something a Hollywood 'A' lister would have.

2 . £350,000 3 bed detached house for sale on Charlton Drive, Chapeltown

3 . Kitchen area The beautifully extended kitchen/diner/snug room has bifold doors and skylight which brings the outside in creating a lovely family entertaining space. Plenty of gold, too.