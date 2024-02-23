A modern apartment with good transport links to numerous popular and busy parts of Sheffield has been listed for sale.

Found in a Grade II listed former chapel on South Road in Walkley, this two bedroom, two bathroom flat has been created out of what Spencer Estate Agents have described as a "fabulous renovation project".

At just under 600 square feet, the apartment is very spacious and easy to navigate. The entrance hall provides access to all parts of the property, including the open plan kitchen/dining/living space to the far end.

As you move towards this space, you will pass both bedrooms - one of which has an en-suite - and a shower room. Having two bedrooms offers additional versatility with the current vendors using the extra room as an office instead.

All residents in the building benefit from a communal outdoor space, which offers a good setting to socialise and enjoy the outdoors in a more private setting to the many green spaces in the area.

