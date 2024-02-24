News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: 11 photos of stunning home near Steel City which is absolutely immaculate

This absolutely immaculate home is for sale near Sheffield and could be yours.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 24th Feb 2024, 09:50 GMT
Updated 24th Feb 2024, 09:52 GMT

With a guide price of £325,000 - £335,000, the four-bedroom home on Kings Mews, Eckington, is like a show house and is described by estate agents as “simply stunning”.

It is a short drive away from Sheffield city centre and convenient for Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre as well as the M1/M18 motorway network.

The advert states: “This property is simply stunning and only by an internal inspection will you appreciate the immaculate accommodation on offer.

“This property stands on a good sized plot having the benefit of a large driveway providing ample off road parking.

“The property briefly comprises of spacious entrance hall with stairs rising to the first floor accommodation. There is a downstairs cloakroom with low flush WC and wash hand basin.

“The full length lounge has dual aspect with window to the front and patio doors to the rear opening onto the rear garden and patio area.

“The luxury dining kitchen has a comprehensive range of wall and base units with complimentary work surfaces over and some integrated appliances.

“To the first floor are four good sized bedrooms, the master bedroom having luxury en-suite facilities. There is a further separate family bathroom.

“To the front of the property is a driveway providing ample off road parking and leads to the garage. To the rear is a landscaped garden which is fully enclosed, having lawned area and paved area which is perfect for entertaining.

“Book a viewing now - do not miss out.”

Check out there property on Zoopla here.

The four bedroom home on Kings Mews, Eckington, is stunning

1. Kings Mews, Eckington

The four bedroom home on Kings Mews, Eckington, is stunning Photo: Zoopla

The lounge is bright and airy, and beautifully presented

2. Kings Mews, Eckington

The lounge is bright and airy, and beautifully presented Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen diner is modern and well fitted

3. Kings Mews, Eckington

The kitchen diner is modern and well fitted Photo: Zoopla

The garden boasts a sizeable patio

4. Kings Mews, Eckington

The garden boasts a sizeable patio Photo: Zoopla

