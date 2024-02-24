Data has ranked the areas in Sheffield based on their average house prices last year, revealing the cheapest and most expensive places to live in the city.

If you’re a first time home buyer, you will more than likely know just how difficult it is to get an affordable mortgage offer as inflation continues to rise. This is leaving people with no choice but to hold off on moving out, or paying to rent a place instead.

But a House Price Report, created by Cardinal Steels and Online Marketing Surgery, has helped The Star to rank areas in Sheffield based on their average house prices, which may just help those first time buyers to get on the property ladder.

Figures showed that Sheffield had the highest average house price in South Yorkshire at £212,356, compared to £163,504 in Barnsley, £166,875 in Doncaster and £183,080 in Rotherham.

But there are areas in the city where you could get a house for cheaper than any of those areas.

Scroll down to find out just which Sheffield areas are the most expensive, and the least, based on the average house prices from December 2022 to December 2023, as per data from the HM Land Registry.

Dore was listed as the most expensive area in Sheffield last year, with an average house price of £485,552. Pictured is Christ Church, Dore.

Ecclesall, a ward that includes the neighbourhoods of Bents Green, Brincliffe, Ecclesall, Millhouses, Greystones and Abbeydale, had an average house price of £444,801 last year.