Sheffield Christmas Market 2023: Official website lists wrong dates for city centre festivities

In a mix up, the wrong dates for the start of the Sheffield Christmas Market 2023 were listed on its officIal page - here is when it really starts.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:59 BST
It has emerged the official page for the Sheffield Christmas Market 2023 has listed the wrong start dates - here is when things will really get underway.

Last week, The Star reported how the Steel City had just 50 sleeps to go until the festivities come to town for another year of celebrating independent traders and riding the Big Wheel.

However, it seems the party will come to Sheffield a bit sooner than expected.

Where and when is Sheffield Christmas Market 2023, and when will it be open?

Sheffield Christmas Market has grown from a handful of stalls to a range of over 50 log cabins with Santa's Grotto, a Big Wheel ride and three Albine Bars. Sheffield Christmas Market has grown from a handful of stalls to a range of over 50 log cabins with Santa's Grotto, a Big Wheel ride and three Albine Bars.
A trader for this year's market alerted The Star to how the start date listed on the official Sheffield Christmas Market 2023 page as well as the Welcome To Sheffield website - November 18 - is incorrect.

The correct start date for the Sheffield Christmas Market 2023 is November 16, 2023.

As well as this, some stalls will also be closing earlier than expected, as this is also incorrect on the official page.

The Moor cabins' opening times are:

Sunday-Thursday 10am-6pm

Friday and Saturday 10am-7pm

Pinstone street cabins' opening times

Sunday-Thursday 10am-7pm

Friday and Saturday 10am-8pm

The bars are open 11am-10pm every day.

It is understood the official pages will be updated following the trader's messages.

What is there to do at Sheffield Christmas Market?

Sheffield Christmas Market is a shopping experience, where four-out-of-five of its offerings are sourced from local businesses.

The market has grown from a handful of stalls to a range of over 50 log cabins, supported by Santa's Grotto, a Big Wheel ride and several cozy Alpine bars for mulled wine and hot chocolate.

This year, three Alpine bars will be found on Town Hall Square, the Peace Gardens and on The Moor.

It comes after some disruption last year, when the Shipping Container Park meant the market and the Big Wheel were moved onto The Moor for the first time.

However, it must have been successful for the council, as the market - and The Big Wheel - will return to The Moor this year as well.

Other treats include a traditional German sausage grill, Yorkshire pudding Wraps, toasted marshmallows, churros and many other food and drink experiences.

See the market from the sky on the iconic Big Wheel, now on The Moor, or come and meet the big man himself at Santa's grotto.

