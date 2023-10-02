Bradley Lowery: Watch Sheffield Wednesday fan Dale Houghton whisked away in car after guilty plea
Dale Houghton pleaded guilty and has been bailed before he is sentenced next month.
Dale Houghton appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today over images showing him mocking Sunderland fan, Bradley Lowery, who died after fighting cancer, aged six.
Houghton pleaded guilty to a public order offence and has been bailed before his sentencing hearing next month.
The-31-year-old was arrested after an image of him taunting Sunderland fans with an image of their beloved Bradley went viral on social media.
It showed him holding a phone aloft featuring a photo of Bradley after Sheffield Wednesday lost 3-0 to Sunderland on Friday night.
Today, reporters waiting outside the front of the court to capture Houghton leaving scrambled to the rear of the building when it emerged that he would not be leaving out of the main entrance like most other defendants do.
