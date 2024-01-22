Revolution: Sheffield bar relaunches £2.99 meal deal & claims they are 'cheaper than supermarkets'
The offer is available now.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A popular Sheffield bar has relaunched its £2.99 meal deal, claiming they offer better value for money than supermarkets.
The meal deal is on offer at Revolution Sheffield, which is based on Fitzwilliam Street in the city centre.
The Revolution chain has 41 bars located across Britain.
A Revolution spokesperson said: "Feeling skint! January for many is a tight month and the Revs meal deal allows its guests to go out, without breaking the bank.
"Revolution has relaunched its incredible £2.99 meal deal, which is cheaper than your favourite supermarket meal deals.
"Having launched in summer with five classic dishes, Revolution have now added in a vegan pizza and a chocolate Brownie. Making the offer even better value.
"The offer will be available Sunday to Friday until the end of the month."
The six dishes included in the offer are: Fish and Chips, Margherita pizza, Asian Salad, Burger and fries, Chicken wrap and fries, and a brownie.
A pint of Amstel or a bottle of Heineken can be added for an additional £2, Redbull for £1.75 and soft drinks for £1.50.