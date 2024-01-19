"Those above you in the trade are able to continue in the illegal and damaging trade if people like you are prepared to do their dirty work."

Two drug dealers were caught out when police found thousands of pounds of Class A drugs in their car while they were stopped by police at a service station off the M1 near Sheffield.

Defendants Emma Davies and Ryan MacMirtrie were both present in the silver Ford Focus vehicle when officers carried out the search on November 3, 2023, Sheffield Crown Court heard during a hearing held on January 18, 2024.

Prosecutor, Bev Wright, said MacMirtrie, of Wordsworth Avenue, Ecclesfield, Sheffield, was seated in the drivers’ seat, while Davies was on the passenger side.

Defendants Emma Davies and Ryan MacMirtrie have both been jailed for dealing Class A drugs

"MacMirtrie was identified and taken away from the vehicle. Upon speaking to him, officers asked them whether there was anything on him that there shouldn’t be," Mrs Wright said.

She continued: "Officers searched up and noticed a bulge in his trousers."

Officers subsequently retrieved a package containing 109 grams of cocaine hydrochloride from MacMirtrie as well as a lock knife, the court heard.

Police subsequently estimated the street value of the cocaine to be worth between £2,400 and £4,360.

Mrs Wright said officers also seized a mobile phone, which contained messages 'indicating the supply of drugs'; and in essence they were on their way to Sheffield to carry out business relating to drug dealing.

"Text messages showed they were both involved in the supply, and those they were supplying were asking for ‘tick’," Ms Wright told the court.

The two defendants were arrested and interviewed, with MacMirtrie, aged 32, answering no comment to all questions posed, and 36-year-old Davies initially claiming she was in the area because MacMirtrie asked her if she wanted to visit his family in Sheffield.

They both acknowledged their wrongdoing, however, when they entered guilty pleas to a charge of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, namely cocaine, at an earlier hearing.

MacMirtrie also entered guilty pleas to two additional offences of possession of a bladed article, and driving while disqualified.

Mrs Wright told the court that MacMirtrie has a criminal record spanning six offences from five previous court appearances, containing a previous conviction for possession of a bladed article.

Davies, of Emlyn Road, Mayhill, Swansea, has nine offences from seven previous convictions, including one for drug dealing, on her record, Mrs Wright said.

Defending MacMirtrie, Richard Barradell said his client’s remorse was 'clear,' both in terms of what he told the author of his pre-sentence report and the 'determination' he has to 'never make the same mistake again'.

Mr Barradell added: "He’s addicted to the drug he was involved with selling. He’s a skilled engineer, so there is another side to him…he’s a good man, he won’t be coming back [before the courts]."

Khadim Al-Hassan, defending Davies, said that after becoming involved with drug supply in 2014, she found it difficult to 'stay out of trouble' but had made a concerted effort to turn things around following her last conviction prior to this in 2018.

Judge Sarah Wright jailed both MacMirtrie and Davies for three years, and told them: “I accept you are remorseful, but dealing in Class A drugs is a very serious offence indeed.

"In December 2022, she and her partner had a miscarriage, and that really broke her in terms of her mental wellbeing, because until that happened she was doing quite well. Your Honour can see the sort of personality she has when she’s off drugs. She’s found her experience in prison very difficult…She doesn’t want to continue with this lifestyle and hopes she will be able to get on with her life," the barrister said.

Judge Sarah Wright jailed both MacMirtrie and Davies for three years, and told them: "I accept you are remorseful, but dealing in Class A drugs is a very serious offence indeed. Those above you in the trade are able to continue in the illegal and damaging trade if people like you are prepared to do their dirty work…you should be aware of the misery caused to drug users, and society as whole."