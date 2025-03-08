These nostalgic pictures will transport you back more than 50 years to Sheffield in the early 70s when the dance floor was heaving at those clubs, families were cooling off at the paddling pool and the platforms at Victoria still echoed with the sounds of passengers’ footsteps.
Those are just some of the lost sights featured in this retro photo gallery featuring some of the best archive images from 1970, 1971 and 1972.
The Hole in the Road subway, Grosvenor House Hotel, the Goodwin Fountain at the top of Fargate and Castle Market are just some of the other vanished landmarks brought back to life in these fascinating black and white images.
If you were around back then, you may also recall Pauldens and Walsh’s department stores, Challenge supermarkets, and Glossop Road and Sheaf Valley swimming pools, all of which are pictured too.
These images capture life across the city, from Stocksbridge to Broomhill and Owlerton, where Liquorice Allsorts can be seen in production at the famous Bassett's factory.
How many of the old venues shown, which also include several lost pubs and schools, do you remember?
