Like it or loath it, Sheffield had seen nothing like the palatial Fiesta cabaret club when it opened in the summer of 1970, writes Neil Anderson.

The venue truly set the standard for everything that followed in the era.

The purpose-built venue cost £500,000. The equilvant investment today would run into tens of millions.

The Fiesta had over 100 staff and attracted the biggest artists on the planet - from the Beach Boys to Stevie Wonder.

It was the biggest nightclub in the whole of Europe.

Employment at the Fiesta became some of the most sought after jobs anywhere.

One former member of staff said: "I absolutely loved working there. It was how I imagined London or Las Vegas to be at the time.

"I saw so many acts perform. Tommy Cooper was always a big hit with the audiences. But he could be a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde character depending on whether he’d had a drink or not – and he really liked a drink. He’d regular turn up with an entire holdall of it.

"I remember Alvin Stardust being the epitomy of charm to everyone. In fact, before his show he’d regularly give all of the bar staff a single red rose!"

The Fiesta opened with massive fanfare and helped make household names of local stars like Marti Caine and Bobby Knutt, who both headlined the venue.

The venue's opulence was in keeping with the confidence in the city at the time.

The Fiesta boasted tiered seating, waitress service, lamps on the table – no expense was spared at the glitzy venue.

If you want to find out more try Neil Anderson's best selling book on the Fiesta and 70s Sheffield: https://dirtystopouts.com/products/copy-of-dirty-stop-outs-guide-to-1970s-sheffield-fiesta-edition.

1 . Opulent Inside Sheffield's Fiesta club. Photo: Neil Anderson Photo Sales

2 . Huge draw Sheffield's Fiesta club proved a huge draw when it opened in the summer of 1970. Photo: Neil Anderson Photo Sales

3 . The Beach Boys The Beach Boys were among the huge names to play at Sheffield's famous Fiesta club. Photo: Neil Anderson Photo Sales