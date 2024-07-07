They show Sheffield during 1994, ‘95 and ‘96, the year before Tony Blair secured a huge majority for New Labour in 1997, ousting John Major from Number 10.

But these retro pictures aren’t about the politics of the time, instead showing everyday life in Sheffield during the mid-90s.

That includes fun on the slopes, and the toboggan run, at the old Ski Village; the famous Hole in the Road subway being filled in; work on the Supertram tracks; and shopping at Castle Market.

Crowds can be seen at some of the biggest concerts back then, including legendary performances by Tina Turner and the Rolling Stones.

Aerial photos show some of the landmarks we have lost, including the controvaerial Egg Box extension at Sheffield Town Hall.

The pictures capture some of the biggest names of the time, including Sean Bean, Marti Caine and ‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed.

But they also show ordinary people in the city, from schoolchildren celebrating their exam results to publicans and their punters.

And they depict the dramas of the day too, including an armed raid at Napoleon’s Casino on Ecclesall Road in 1994.

What do you miss most about mid-90s Sheffield?

1 . Sugg Sport Work on the tramlines in Hillsborough for Supertram in June 1995

2 . Thunder Valley Alex Burkinshaw (7) makes his way down the new Thunder Valley Toboggan run at Sheffield Ski Village in 1996

3 . Hole in the Road The Hole in the Road at Castle Square being filled in with rubble from the demoliton of Hyde Park flats in February 1994