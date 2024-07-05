General Election 2024: LIVE as Labour takes every seat in Sheffield, Rotherham, Barnsley, Doncaster
Sheffield and the UK heads to the polling station today to elect who they want as their local MP - and who gets to rule the nation for the next four years.
Six weeks ago, PM Rishi Sunak dissolved Parliament from the steps of No 10 Downing Street on a wet and rainy afternoon.
It’s now time to cast your vote. Polls will be open until 10pm tonight (July 4) with the count happening overnight.
The Star will be here to report on the mood in Sheffield, the count over night and all the moves in Sheffield - and any dogs at polling stations our readers want us to share.
General Election 2024: Live in Sheffield
- Harry Harrison (now) reports from the Sheffield count. Updates earlier from Alastair Ulke and Sarah Marshall
- Labour has won every seat in South Yorkshire
- Both of South Yorkshire's incumbent Conservatives - Miriam Cates and Alexander Stafford - have been unseated.
- Labour has won the General Election
- Rishi Sunak conceded in his own winner's speech even before FPTP was announced
Sheffielders have their say on how they feel about the general election result
The Star has been out and about in Sheffield asking poeple to share their views on the general election result, as Labour’s Keir Starmer became the UK’s new Prime Minister.
"Change begins now" - Sheffield MPs need to act after city turned red again
Editor for The Star Claire Lewis writes it’s all well and good for Labour to “turn Sheffield red” and win every seat - but now they must do something with the opportunity.
“Smashed it” - Sheffield Labour members react to Conservatives wipe-out in region
All six Sheffield seats are now Labour, after Dr Marie Tidball unseated former Conservative MP for Penistone & Stocksbridge, Miriam Cates.
Here is what the city’s Labour members had to say now there are no longer any Sheffield Conservatives in either the council or the Houses of Parliament.
Watch as Labour's Olivia Blake talks keeping hopes high after Sky News' Sheffield Hallam prediction
Watch as Labour's Penistone & Stocksbridge MP talks about her campaign after beating Conservative Miriam Cates
Watch as new Sheffield Central MP Abtisam Mohammed talks about filling "big shoes" of Labour's Paul Blomfield
Sheffield South East result – victory for Labour’s Clive Betts
Veteran Sheffield MP Clive Betts has retained his seat in the general election, sweeping to victory with a huge majority in what is expected to be a Labour landslide.
Mr Betts won the Sheffield South East seat with 18,710 votes. Conservative Caroline Kampila came second with 6,252 votes.
Louise Haigh: "Sheffield is red again."
GENERAL ELECTION: Sheffield Central result – Labour’s new candidate wins seat for party
New Labour candidate Abtisam Mohamed has held Sheffield Central in the general election.
Former city councillor Ms Mohamed won the constituency with 16,569 votes. The Green Party’s Angela Argenzio, who serves on Sheffield City Council, came second with 8,283 votes.
Penistone and Stocksbridge result – Conservative Miriam Cates beaten by Labour
Conservative MP Miriam Cates has lost her seat in the general election as Sheffield went all-Labour and the party looked poised to secure a historic landslide.
Labour’s Marie Tidball swept to victory, winning with 19,169 votes. Miriam Cates came second with 10,430 votes.
Ms Tidball called for Labour to “end the chaos” of the Conservative government.
