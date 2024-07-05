Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The polls are open - it’s time to decide the next UK Prime Minister.

Sheffield and the UK heads to the polling station today to elect who they want as their local MP - and who gets to rule the nation for the next four years.

Six weeks ago, PM Rishi Sunak dissolved Parliament from the steps of No 10 Downing Street on a wet and rainy afternoon.

It’s now time to cast your vote. Polls will be open until 10pm tonight (July 4) with the count happening overnight.

The Star will be here to report on the mood in Sheffield, the count over night and all the moves in Sheffield - and any dogs at polling stations our readers want us to share.