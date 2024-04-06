These photos capture daily life in Sheffield during the mid 1970s, along with some of the most dramatic events of the time.

A gas explosion, a bomb scare and shopping by candlelight during the power workers dispute were among the major events to hit the city during those years, all of which are pictured.

These pictures take us back to the days of Sheffield’s old Fiesta and Josephine’s nightclubs, the opening of Sheffield Parkway in 1974 and the end of an era as Bramall Lane hosted its last ever county championship cricket match a year earlier.

Sheffield looks very different in many of these photos, but it could have looked even more different had plans drawn up back then for a monorail system got off the ground.

The old Redgates toy store, known to many as the ‘Yorkshire Disneyland’, Olivia Newton-John meeting pupils at High Storrs School, and a much-loved stallholder at Sheffield’s old Sheaf Market can also be seen in this gallery.

The photos take us around Sheffield as it looked back then, from Fargate in the city centre to the suburbs of Crookes, Fulwood, Chapeltown and Intake.

What do you miss most about the 1970s?

1 . Millhouses Park Youngsters in the paddling pool at Millhouses Park, Sheffield, in June 1973

2 . Gas explosion Wrecked cars after an explosion at the Effingham Street gas works, Sheffield, in October 1973

3 . Olivia Newton-John Olivia Newton-John at High Storrs School, Sheffield, on July 14, 1973