News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Sheffield retro: 13 photos throughout history showing cinemas loved, lost and demolished over the years

Some of these beloved Sheffield cinemas were opened before the first world war.

By Chloe Aslett, Jane Salt
Published 15th Feb 2024, 15:36 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 05:00 GMT

These black and white photographs from The Star's archives show 13 cinemas which Sheffield has loved and lost over the years. Many of the buildings - some of which were opened as early as 1913 - have been demolished in the century since.

One of the picture houses both opened and closed on Christmas Eve, years apart.

Take a step back in time, and see if you remember any of these cinemas.

Subscribe to The Star's free newsletter for our stories straight to your inbox

The Cinema House, Barker's Pool, opened May 1913 and closed in August 1961. The Cinema House was demolished later that year.

1. The Cinema House

The Cinema House, Barker's Pool, opened May 1913 and closed in August 1961. The Cinema House was demolished later that year. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
The ABC Cinema, Angel Street, photographed in 1975 by Jack Wrigley

2. ABC Cinema

The ABC Cinema, Angel Street, photographed in 1975 by Jack Wrigley Photo: Jack Wrigley

Photo Sales
The Anvil Cinema, Charter Square, opened as the Cineplex Three Screen Cinema in 1972

3. The Anvil

The Anvil Cinema, Charter Square, opened as the Cineplex Three Screen Cinema in 1972 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
The Gaumont Cinema, Barker's Pool, Sheffield pictured in January 1953. The cinema originally opened as The Regent in December 1927

4. The Gaumont

The Gaumont Cinema, Barker's Pool, Sheffield pictured in January 1953. The cinema originally opened as The Regent in December 1927 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldCinemas