These black and white photographs from The Star's archives show 13 cinemas which Sheffield has loved and lost over the years. Many of the buildings - some of which were opened as early as 1913 - have been demolished in the century since.
One of the picture houses both opened and closed on Christmas Eve, years apart.
Take a step back in time, and see if you remember any of these cinemas.
1. The Cinema House
The Cinema House, Barker's Pool, opened May 1913 and closed in August 1961. The Cinema House was demolished later that year. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. ABC Cinema
The ABC Cinema, Angel Street, photographed in 1975 by Jack Wrigley Photo: Jack Wrigley
3. The Anvil
The Anvil Cinema, Charter Square, opened as the Cineplex Three Screen Cinema in 1972 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. The Gaumont
The Gaumont Cinema, Barker's Pool, Sheffield pictured in January 1953. The cinema originally opened as The Regent in December 1927 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers