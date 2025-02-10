These photos take you back to 1971 and how people lived in Sheffield then.

That was the year in which the Crucible Theatre opened, a passenger train derailed in Totley Tunnel between Manchester and Sheffield, there was a city centre bomb scare, and shoppers had to get their heads around the switch to decimal currency.

This retro photo gallery captures major events around Sheffield in 1971, including a big fire at a city landmark.

It also shows everyday life in the early 70s, from nights out at the huge Fiesta nightclub and the unique ye olde England-themed Stone House pub to school life and shopping in the city centre.

The city looked very different back then, with the Peace Gardens yet to get their famous fountains and a bustling Castle Market still the place to go for a bargain.

But things could have changed even more had proposals drawn up at the time for a monorail through the city centre got the green light.

These pictures show not just the city centre but suburbs including Attercliffe, Pitsmoor, Gleadless and Fulwood, where youngsters can be seen skating on Wire Mill Dam.

Sheffield's own Miss Britain, Blades and Owls players of the era, and lost cinemas also feature in this selection of the best photos from 1971.

What are your memories of Sheffield in the early 70s?

King Street bomb scare A bomb scare on King Street, Sheffield city centre, in April 1971, showing shops including C&A (left), and the Centre Spot cafe (right) | Picture Sheffield

Fargate Fargate, Sheffield city centre, converted to a pedestrian precinct in September 1971. Two years later, in 1973, it would become the first street in Sheffield to be permanently pedestrianised.Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Peace Gardens Feeding the birds at Sheffield's Peace Gardens in 1971 | Sheffield newspapers