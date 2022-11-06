2. Giant football beside the M1

Proposals for a 5.5-metre diameter steel football beside the M1 near Meadowhall, which would stand nearly 8m tall including the plinth, got the go-ahead in 2010. It was conceived by Sheffield FC, the world's oldest football club, to promote two of the city's greatest exports - the beautiful game and stainless steel. Plans for the sculpture were dealt a blow when the land off Shepcote Lane, in Tinsley, where it was to be located, was sold by the steel firm Outukumpu. They were revived four years ago as part of the Sheffield Home of Football campaign to better market the city's proud sporting heritage, but have since disappeared without trace again.

Photo: HR Media