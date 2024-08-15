With the wait finally over for those pupils to find out if they’ve got the grades they needed, we’re taking a look back at A level results days in Sheffield from years gone by.
These pictures from The Star’s archives show sixth form pupils celebrating their A level results during the 1990s and 2000s.
Our retro photo gallery shows delighted students clutching their results and embracing at schools across Sheffield, including King Edward VII School, Notre Dame School, Silverdale School, Tapton School, All Saints School, and Sheffield High School.