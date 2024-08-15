Sheffield retro: 27 photos looking back at pupils celebrating A level results at city schools over the years

Students at schools and colleges across Sheffield have been getting their A level results today.

With the wait finally over for those pupils to find out if they’ve got the grades they needed, we’re taking a look back at A level results days in Sheffield from years gone by.

These pictures from The Star’s archives show sixth form pupils celebrating their A level results during the 1990s and 2000s.

Our retro photo gallery shows delighted students clutching their results and embracing at schools across Sheffield, including King Edward VII School, Notre Dame School, Silverdale School, Tapton School, All Saints School, and Sheffield High School.

Students at schools around Sheffield celebrate after receiving their A level results, in these retro photos.

1. Congratulations all round

Students at schools around Sheffield celebrate after receiving their A level results, in these retro photos. Photo: National World

All Saints pupils Caroline davison, Jeanette Alvarado and Caroline Lawton with their A level results in August 1998

2. All Saints results

All Saints pupils Caroline davison, Jeanette Alvarado and Caroline Lawton with their A level results in August 1998 Photo: Barry Richardson

All Saints pupils embrace after receiving their A level results in 1998

3. Embrace

All Saints pupils embrace after receiving their A level results in 1998 Photo: Barry Richardson

Tapton School pupils Nancy Purdey, Laura Biggin, Rebecca Heller and Phil Gosney celebrating after all getting the results they needed in their A levels in 1999

4. Tapton School celebrations

Tapton School pupils Nancy Purdey, Laura Biggin, Rebecca Heller and Phil Gosney celebrating after all getting the results they needed in their A levels in 1999 Photo: Dean Atkins

