Sheffield has a wealth of strong performing A Level offerings – but one has to come out on top.

This ranking has looked at Government data to sort the Steel City’s schools in order of the strongest A Level results – that is, what percentage of its cohort at the end of the academic year in 2022 who earned an AAB or higher.

This is far from a ranking of schools from “best to worst”, as several of Sheffield’s colleges that appear towards the bottom of this list specialise in technical qualifications and post extremely strong results in those every year.

Similarly, this ranking does not take into account other measures of a school’s success, such as how many of its pupils enter higher education or fulfil other ambitions after school, which you can read more about here.

The Star has left several schools off this ranking. Sheffield College does not post traditional A Level results, Al-Mahad Al-Islami school only had three pupils in its A-Level cohort last year, and UTC Sheffield Olympic Park’s figures were ‘suppressed’ by the Government for unknown reasons – however, UTC is not known for its A Levels and instead posts very strong technical qualifications every year.

Here are Sheffield's 14 sixth form offerings ranked by how many AAB results they got in 2022.

1 . Sheffield sixth forms ranked by how many AABs they scored From least to most, this list ranks Sheffield's sixth forms by what percentage of its cohort earned an AAB or higher at the end of the academic year in 2022. Photo: PA Wire, Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Sheffield Park Academy Zero per cent of Sheffield Park Academy's achieved at least three A Levels at grades AAB or better. The school's own website lists that its average A-Level grade is B-, but it is very much worth noting that its average grade for general and tech levels is Distinction+, which points to its specialization. Photo: JPI Photo Sales

3 . Longley Park Sixth Form Academy Out of its 560 pupils who completed their studies in 2022 at Longley Park Sixth Form Academy, 1.9 per cent achieved AAB or better. The 'Good' rated school, part of Brigantia Learning Trust, is awaiting a fresh Ofsted visit following its last inspection in 2018. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Chapeltown Academy Government data says Chapeltown Academy, in Nether Lane, that nine per cent of its 117 leavers last year earned an AAB, but this isn't reflected in their other results. A brilliant 90 per cent of their 78 pupil cohort progressed into higher education. Further, a third of their cohort went to a Russell Group universities and three per cent went to Oxbridge. Photo: Andrew Roe Photo Sales