A Sheffield secondary school has ranked as one of the best in the North on the Sunday Times league tables.

Silverdale School, in Bents Drive, placed seventh on the annual ranking by the national newspaper’s annual ‘Parent Power’ guide. The Bents Green site – which is also one of the most oversubscribed in the city – was the only state school from Sheffield to make it into the top 10 for the North.

It comes in the same year Silverdale ranked as one of the hardest to get into in the city after turning away 138 students to fill its 180 available spaces. It also had the highest Progress 8 score for improving its GCSE results. 75 per cent of all A Level results this summer were A*-B.

Silverdale has been contacted for a comment.

