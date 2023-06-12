News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

King Edward VII Sheffield: 'Forced' academisation officially paused as school awaits fresh Ofsted rating

A Sheffield school facing ‘forced’ academisation has been told the process is officially ‘on hold’ in light of a fresh Ofsted visit.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 12th Jun 2023, 15:55 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 15:56 BST

It has been six months since King Edward VII School, which has sites in Broomhall and Crosspool, was branded ‘Inadequate’ by the education watchdog and handed a ‘compulsory’ academization order by the Department of Education.

Parents and staff have fought against the decision ever since. A petition to scrap the order and give the school a ‘second chance’ was signed by thousands of households, and hundreds of people attended a protest outside City Hall in April.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now, the King Ted’s community has been told what it waited months to hear – that the process to absorb the school into a trust had officially been “paused”.

Most Popular
Protesters at a rally at Sheffield City Hall against plans to turn King Edward VII School into an academy.Protesters at a rally at Sheffield City Hall against plans to turn King Edward VII School into an academy.
Protesters at a rally at Sheffield City Hall against plans to turn King Edward VII School into an academy.

It comes after the school received a second graded inspection from the watchdog on May 24, six months after it was first visited in December that led to the scathing report.

The results of the fresh visit are yet to be published – but in a letter home to parents today (June 12), headteacher Linda Gooden said she had been informed in a meeting with the deputy regional director for the DfE that all movements to place the school in a trust were now on hold.

Ms Gooden said the department has decided to wait for the full report “before considering the next steps”. She added: “I wish to thank you again for your continued support.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During the visit in December, King Edward VII was rated ‘Inadequate’ over failings in safeguarding, particularly over bullying concerns and how pupils were seemingly allowed to leave school grounds at lunchtime. It was otherwise found to be ‘Good’ or ‘Requires Improvement’ in all other areas.

King Edward VII School is the only remaining local authority-maintained secondary in Sheffield.King Edward VII School is the only remaining local authority-maintained secondary in Sheffield.
King Edward VII School is the only remaining local authority-maintained secondary in Sheffield.

The news comes on the same day the DfE has announced how it plans to overhaul its inspection process to be more forgiving of schools’ mistakes – specifically, the watchdog will grant a “second chance” to fix issues if a school fails in safeguarding measures when all other areas are either ‘Good’ or ‘Requires Improvement’. It will also mean academy orders can be revoked if rapid improvement is demonstrated.

In fact, several national newspapers today pointed to King Ted’s as a textbook example of where the new proposals would be applied.

The deferred decision over King Edward VII School will be seen as a victory for many parents, who protested outside City Hall in their hundreds in April.The deferred decision over King Edward VII School will be seen as a victory for many parents, who protested outside City Hall in their hundreds in April.
The deferred decision over King Edward VII School will be seen as a victory for many parents, who protested outside City Hall in their hundreds in April.
Related topics:OfstedSheffieldParentsDepartment of Education