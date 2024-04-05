The 80s and 90s don’t feel like that long ago, yet the cars we drive have changed enormously in that time.

The Ford Escort, Ford Fiesta, Vauxhall Cavalier, Austin/MG Metro and Rover 200 were among the best-selling models back then.

These photos capture those cars and other vehicles on the streets of Sheffield between 1980 and 1999.

They also show the changing face of the city during that time, with old pubs and lost landmarks pictured.

As you can see from these photos, cars back then were certainly a bit boxier.

But it was a lot cheaper to get around back then, with a litre of petrol costing just 28p in 1980, rising to 61p by 1996.

Did you have a favourite car from that era?

1 . Pub car park Cars outside the Hammer and Pincers pub on Ringinglow Road, Bents Green, Sheffield, in March 1989 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Vine Tavern Cars parked outside Vine Tavern, on School Street, Mosborough, Sheffield, in June 1987 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . Pickwick pub Cars parked outside the Pickwick pub on Packhorse Lane, High Green, Sheffield, in September 1985 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales