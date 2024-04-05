Cars parked in Sheffield city centre, near the 'Egg Box' Town Hall extension, in September 1988Cars parked in Sheffield city centre, near the 'Egg Box' Town Hall extension, in September 1988
Sheffield retro: 18 time travel photos showing the cars we drove in the 1980s and 90s

The Ford Escort, Vauxhall Cavalier and Rover 200 were among the best-selling models back then

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 5th Apr 2024, 05:30 BST

The 80s and 90s don’t feel like that long ago, yet the cars we drive have changed enormously in that time.

The Ford Escort, Ford Fiesta, Vauxhall Cavalier, Austin/MG Metro and Rover 200 were among the best-selling models back then.

These photos capture those cars and other vehicles on the streets of Sheffield between 1980 and 1999.

They also show the changing face of the city during that time, with old pubs and lost landmarks pictured.

As you can see from these photos, cars back then were certainly a bit boxier.

But it was a lot cheaper to get around back then, with a litre of petrol costing just 28p in 1980, rising to 61p by 1996.

Did you have a favourite car from that era?

Cars outside the Hammer and Pincers pub on Ringinglow Road, Bents Green, Sheffield, in March 1989

1. Pub car park

Cars outside the Hammer and Pincers pub on Ringinglow Road, Bents Green, Sheffield, in March 1989 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Cars parked outside Vine Tavern, on School Street, Mosborough, Sheffield, in June 1987

2. Vine Tavern

Cars parked outside Vine Tavern, on School Street, Mosborough, Sheffield, in June 1987 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Cars parked outside the Pickwick pub on Packhorse Lane, High Green, Sheffield, in September 1985

3. Pickwick pub

Cars parked outside the Pickwick pub on Packhorse Lane, High Green, Sheffield, in September 1985 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Cars outside the Hawk and Dove pub, on Thorpe Green, Waterthorpe, Sheffield, in September 1987

4. Hawk and Dove

Cars outside the Hawk and Dove pub, on Thorpe Green, Waterthorpe, Sheffield, in September 1987 Photo: Picture Sheffield

