The end of the 80s saw the fall of the Berlin Wall.

But as that seismic shift took place in Germany, back in the UK the People's Republic of South Yorkshire, as Sheffield was jokingly nicknamed at the time, stood strong.

These are the pick of the photos from The Star's archives which were taken across the city during 1987, 1988 or 1989.

They feature lost shops, like Hamley's toy store, on The Moor, and lost pubs, including the Stone House, on Church Street.

Also pictured are some much-missed Sheffield attractions of the 80s including Ski Village, the old Silver Blades Ice Rink on Queens Road and Sinatra's nightclub.

There's a sprinkling of celebrity stardust too, with Kylie Minogue pictured at the old Roxy nightclub, Phillip Schofield opening Sheffield Superbowl and Sheffield's own Naseem Hamed as a schoolboy already on the path to greatness.

Notable events from that period which are captured in this retro photo gallery include the opening of Crystal Peaks shopping centre and the construction of Ponds Forge leisure centre.

Tuckwoods Inside Tuckwoods Restaurant, on Surrey Street, Sheffield, in 1989

King Ecgbert School Pupils kidnap headteacher Frank Abel and shoot him with water pistols at King Ecgbert School, Sheffield, for Comic Relief in March 1989

Ski Village Sheffield Ski Village hosts the first ever National Snowboarding Championships in September 1989